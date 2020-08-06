A former Lewiston resident was sentenced to five to 20 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child younger than 16 years old Wednesday morning in 2nd District Court in Lewiston.
John L. Creutzberg, 68, who was a resident of Moscow and southern Benewah County when he was arrested on the charge in November, was sentenced to five years in prison with 15 indeterminate years by 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie.
Brudie retained jurisdiction in the case, which means the court will retain jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Creutzberg will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve out the remainder of his sentence. Creutzberg was also ordered to pay $540.50 in fines and fees.
Creutzberg pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child under 16 in March. He was accused of sexual abuse and lewd conduct from 2010 through October 2019.
The sexual abuse charged came from an incident between Aug. 1, 2010, and Oct. 31, 2010 at a residence on Eighth Street in Lewiston, court records said.
The minor reported the incidents of abuse were too numerous to count, with the latest incident occurring in October in Moscow, court records said.
Brudie ordered Creutzberg to report to Nez Perce County Jail by 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.