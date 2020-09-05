A fire broke out late Thursday night at the home of former Lewiston Mayor Gayle McGarry on the 2400 block of 13th Avenue in Lewiston.
McGarry’s grandson, Brennen Wilson, 26, was in the basement and lit a candle, then went upstairs to fix himself something to eat, said Milly McGarry, 82. When he returned, there was a lot of smoke, and he woke up his grandparents and helped get them and their dog out of the house, Milly said.
“I was in a daze last night,” Milly said.
Neighbors also helped Gayle, 90, get out and navigate some steps. Lewiston police arrived and learned everyone was out of the home. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the first floor and determined the fire was in the basement.
Firefighters made their way into the basement to extinguish the fire, Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust said. It took them about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, but it took all night to extinguish the hot spots.
The McGarrys lost two cats in the fire. In the basement, they lost a treadmill, piano, computer, bed and a stockpile of toilet paper. There was a clock melted to the wall and the home had considerable smoke and heat damage.
“There was extensive fire, smoke and water damage to the basement of the home and the residents had arrangements to stay somewhere else (Thursday night),” said Myklebust, who noted the damage estimate is unknown.
The fire may have damaged the foundation and it is likely the home will have to be torn down, Gayle said, though he was thankful the walls in the basement were concrete. Gayle served as the mayor of Lewiston during part of the 1990s.
Friday, the family was planning to find a hotel to stay in. Granddaughter Samantha Johnson set up a Go Fund Me page at: www.bit.ly/3jMFKz3.
“They are seriously amazing and beautiful people and I am devastated that this tragedy has happened to them,” Johnson said on the page. “They deserve nothing but peace and happiness. In an effort to alleviate some of their stress I would really love to take care of the financial burden they will be facing.”
The page had raised more than $3,000 by Friday evening.
The Lewiston Fire Department responded to the fire with four engines, three ambulances and 23 personnel. Clarkston and Clearwater Paper also responded to the fire, and Asotin County Fire District was requested for mutual aid to assist with responses to other emergencies in the Lewiston Orchards, Myklebust said.
