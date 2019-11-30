A former Lewiston resident charged with lewd conduct and sexual abuse of a child younger than 16, both felonies, was arraigned by video Friday in Nez Perce County 2nd District Court.
John L. Creutzberg, 67, a resident of Moscow and southern Benewah County, is in the Nez Perce County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He faces 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines if convicted of the charges that stem from accusations of a decade of sexual abuse from 2010 through October, court documents said.
Court documents list a number of incidents between August 2010 and October 2019 in Moscow and Lewiston, but the charge of lewd conduct stems from an alleged incident in March 2011 at a residence on 17th Street in Lewiston. The sexual abuse charge is derived from an incident that allegedly happened sometime between Aug. 1, 2010, and Oct. 31, 2010, at a residence on Eighth Street in Lewiston, court documents said.
The minor reported the incidents of abuse were too numerous to count, with the latest alleged incident occurring in October in Moscow. Incidents of abuse of the minor may also have occurred in Whitman County, court documents said.
A preliminary hearing in 2nd District Court for Creutzberg was set for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 11.