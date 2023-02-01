A former general manager of the Lewiston Golf and Country Club allegedly embezzled money from the club and committed tax fraud while working there.

Casey J. Brown, 30, of Lewiston, was issued a criminal summons in December and was charged with four counts of felony grand theft totaling $31,619.32 from the Lewiston Golf and Country Club and three counts of felony tax evasion for failure to report income from 2018-20 totaling $51,170.57, according to court documents.

