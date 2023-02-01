A former general manager of the Lewiston Golf and Country Club allegedly embezzled money from the club and committed tax fraud while working there.
Casey J. Brown, 30, of Lewiston, was issued a criminal summons in December and was charged with four counts of felony grand theft totaling $31,619.32 from the Lewiston Golf and Country Club and three counts of felony tax evasion for failure to report income from 2018-20 totaling $51,170.57, according to court documents.
The grand theft charges include $19,000 for alleged golf lessons, $3,935 for allegedly embezzling from golf tournaments, $7,434.32 for alleged unauthorized purchases on the country club credit card, and $1,250 that allegedly went into a personal account, according to court documents.
According to the probable cause affidavit, in October 2020, Lewiston police detective Joe Stormes took a report of embezzlement made by Brad Dodge and Gary Picone, who were president and vice president of the Lewiston Golf and Country Club. The report alleged Brown, who was the former general manager of the club, took thousands of dollars from the club.
Brown was alleged to have made multiple purchases on the golf club’s financial card, including hunting equipment, a tool chest and a tile saw. Brown was also allegedly teaching golf lessons during his hours as a general manager. He was allowed to teach lessons as long as it was outside of his hours as general manager and he could also pay himself a specified amount per lesson. However, the amount of money Brown was allegedly paying himself would have been a full-time job and he reported more lessons than another professional golfer at the club, according to the affidavit.
Stormes also talked with Brown’s sister-in-law, who had been the bookkeeper at the golf club. After talking with her, Stormes didn’t believe she was a suspect. She reported that she didn’t have bookkeeping experience and that Brown told her he would handle it himself and he would allegedly change numbers on the balance sheet. Because Brown is her brother-in-law and was her boss, she didn’t question it. She and her husband were also living with Brown and noticed he was buying new hunting equipment and tools. She eventually quit the job and moved away from Lewiston, according to the affidavit.
A new bookkeeper, Roben Salzwedel, was hired in August 2020, who allegedly discovered fraudulent purchases and financial irregularities, including errors on the payroll taxes and no receipts for purchases made on behalf of the golf club. Salzwedel also showed detective Stormes some alleged transactions by Brown, including purchases for golf passes at the golf club that went through Square LLC, a company that helps with sale transactions. However, the money allegedly went to Brown’s bank account, according to the affidavit.
She reported to the detective that in the 2020 Octoberfest Golf Tournament, 82 players participated in the tournament but only 51 players were listed in the records as having played. When Brown was confronted with this information during an executive board meeting Oct. 13, 2020, he allegedly admitted to stealing the money and taking $1,000. Brown allegedly wrote a check for $4,000, however, it was determined the amount of fraudulent purchases exceeded the $4,000, according to the affidavit.
Stormes and the Idaho Tax Commission began a joint investigation of Brown in May 2021 to determine if he committed tax fraud against the state of Idaho, according to the affidavit. Stormes received a search warrant for Brown’s bank accounts and turned them over to a certified fraud examiner. The examiner sent an analysis of the findings Feb. 25, 2021, which listed several “schemes” with evidence showing financial loss to the golf club.
According to the affidavit, those schemes included the golf lessons Brown was allegedly offering, which was misreported income, as well as scheduling lessons that never took place. The schedule allegedly allowed him to perform one to three lessons per day in addition to his managerial duties, which resulted in $19,672.60 to $30,888.60 in embezzled funds. Another was the discrepancies between the number of participants in eight of the golf tournaments at the club in 2020, which resulted in a $3,935 loss for the golf club. Another was the alleged fraudulent purchases made between October 2019 and September 2020 of $7,434 with a transaction card from the golf club.
The other scheme was the Square account used from 2018-20, but investigators couldn’t confirm the allegations that Brown had switched the depositing bank account to his personal account. However, further documentation allegedly showed a Square transaction by Brown, as well as a purchase for $1,250 with the Square account, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit also included a report of investigation of tax evasion that alleged Brown filed fraudulent income tax returns from 2018-20 for not including the alleged embezzled income along with his legitimate earnings for those years.
Brown had an initial appearance in January and will have a status conference hearing March 13. Each charge of grand theft has a maximum penalty of 14 years and/or $5,000 fine and each charge of tax evasion has a maximum penalty of five years and/or $10,000.