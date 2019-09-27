Former lawmaker named to education board

Gov. Brad Little has appointed Shawn Keough, of Sandpoint, to the Idaho State Board of Education.
Keough will fill one of the vacancies left by Don Soltman and Richard Westerberg, who both announced their retirements earlier this year.
Westerberg will continue to serve on the board while Little continues to seek another replacement, according to a news release.
Keough is the executive director of the Associated Logging Contractors. She served in the Idaho state Senate from 1996 to 2018, making her the longest-serving female senator in the state’s history.
“I appreciate and am humbled by Gov. Little’s confidence in me and I look forward to serving Idaho on the State Board of Education,” Keough said. “Idaho’s Constitution is very clear about the state’s commitment to public education and the value it brings to our citizens. I have always been, and remain, passionate about public education — K-through-career — and I look forward to serving.”
The board consists of eight voting members, seven of whom are appointed by the governor for five-year terms. The remaining position is the superintendent of public instruction.