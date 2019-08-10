Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
———
Tyson Nicholson, a former student of Kamiah Middle School, is a member of the 15-and-younger Columbia Basin Regional Championship team. Tyson, who is known to grandmother Mary Tall Bull, local family and friends as “Shaney,” and the team recently headed to the Babe Ruth World Series at Bismark, N.D.
The name of the Columbia Basin champs is the “Riverdogs.” Shaney plays the position of pitcher. The team began pool play with an 8-5 win over host Bismark on Thursday, then plays against China on Sunday. The series will end Thursday.
Shaney is going into his sophomore year at Coulee Dam, Wash., and has already lettered in baseball as an eighth-grader at Lake Roosevelt High School. He also lettered in varsity football and basketball.
Shaney’s parents are Martina Tall Bull and Billy Nicholson. His sister, Taryn Tall Bull, also a former student of Kamiah Elementary, and 7-month-old brother, Parker, all reside in Coulee Dam.
— The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Valley County official charged with extortion
CASCADE — Valley County Recreation Director Larry Laxson has been charged with extortion after he demanded $500 to aid someone whose vehicle was stuck on a snowmobile trail on New Year’s Eve 2018.
Laxson, 67, who has been an employee of Valley County since 2012, has pleaded not guilty to the charge, which is a misdemeanor.
He is scheduled to appear in Valley County Magistrate’s Court in Cascade on Aug. 19 for another hearing. If convicted, Laxson could be sentenced to up to six months in jail and as much as a $1,000 fine.
The charges stem from an incident on Dec. 31, 2018, according to the criminal complaint. The complaint said a person named Dustin Steelsmith drove his vehicle onto one of the county’s groomed snowmobile trails and got the vehicle stuck. Laxson refused to help Steelsmith free his vehicle unless the man made a $500 donation to the McCall Snowmobile Club, the complaint said.
Removing a stuck vehicle from the public snowmobile trail is an official duty necessary to ensure the safety of snowmobilers on the trail, the complaint said.
The complaint does not list the hometown of Steelsmith, where the incident occurred or the type of vehicle. The complaint also does not say whether Steelsmith paid Laxson the $500 or who reported the incident to law enforcement.
The case was investigated by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office at the request of Valley County Prosecuting Attorney Carol Brockmann. Brockmann said she asked the state to investigate because she had a possible conflict of interest.
The Valley County recreation director is responsible for overseeing more than 400 miles of groomed snowmobile trails in Valley, Adams and Idaho counties, according to the county’s human resources department.
The director also oversees grant writing and implementation, promotes recreation access and oversees collection of money from county facilities, among other duties.
Laxson was still employed with Valley County as of Tuesday, according to county personnel records. He declined to comment when contacted Tuesday by the Star-News.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News (McCall), Thursday