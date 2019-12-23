The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office’s movie star K-9 Aika officially retired earlier this month.
The narcotics detection specialist and tracker developed aggressive arthritis and retired Dec. 12 “to a life of luxury with her handler,” K-9 handler Deputy JR Gregory said.
Aika worked for the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office for two years, but also worked with Gregory in Lincoln County, Idaho, for five years.
The dog followed Gregory to the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office when he was hired in 2017. Aika’s biggest case in Nez Perce County was during a traffic stop where Aika found 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 1 pound of heroin and 16 firearms in the vehicle, Gregory said.
She located 12 people either lost or suspected of a crime during her career in Lincoln County. She could sniff out marijuana, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy, Gregory said.
In her career with both agencies, Aika located 30 pounds of meth valued at $67,000, 20 pounds of marijuana valued at $10,000, 9 pounds of heroin valued at $270,000 and multiple firearms associated with drugs during traffic stops and search warrants.
The animal also made a cameo appearance in the 2013 film “We’re the Millers,” which starred Jenifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis. Aika and Gregory played Border Patrol agents. Aika also was one of the dogs that chased an actor across a field in the movie, Gregory said.
