GRANGEVILLE — A former Idaho County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Monday for sexual abuse of a minor.
Nicholas J. Harris, 34, pleaded guilty to one felony count in September, according to a news release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden. Harris admitted to sexually abusing an underage girl in December 2018 in Idaho County.
Harris was initially accused of two additional felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor younger than age 16 for alleged crimes that also took place in Idaho County, the attorney general said. Harris admitted he committed various acts of sexual abuse against the same child in two states over four years. The two counts of lewd conduct were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Second District Judge Gregory FitzMaurice imposed a sentence of 15 years, with 10 years fixed and five years indeterminate. FitzMaurice retained jurisdiction over the case for as much as one year. Upon completion of the retained jurisdiction program, the court will determine whether to grant Harris probation.
The court ordered Harris to pay court costs as well as a $5,000 civil fine to the victim. He also will be required to register as a sex offender.
Harris most recently resided in California, according to the news release. Deputy Attorney General Kristina Schindele in the attorney general’s Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case.