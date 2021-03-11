Former Grangeville resident Lori White's "Jeopardy!" experience came to an end Thursday, on a night dominated by a new contestant.
Dave Pai, a field application scientist originally from Mechanicsburg, Pa., ended the night with $25,800 to White's $11,600. White won Wednesday, her first night on the quiz show, with a total of $18,801.
Pai was the only contestant to correctly answer the Final Jeopardy question, "Representing its outspoken tone, this newspaper founded in the 19th century has the name of a free-spirited opera character," with the answer "Le Figaro." White, who incorrectly answered "Punch," bet $0 on the question from the category titled "Foreign Newspapers."
White, who listed herself as a fiction and part-time science writer, currently lives in California.