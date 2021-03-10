Lori White, a writer and former Grangeville resident now living in California, amassed $18,801 to win Wednesday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!”
In a dramatic contest, she defeated the returning champion, Zach Shrier, a financial adviser from Los Angeles, and James Fraser, a navel aviator from Nofolk, Va.
Entering Final Jeopady, White was in second place with $14,800, trailing Fraser ($17,400) but ahead of Schrier ($9,400).
The Final Jeopardy answer was “The only Ian Fleming James Bond novel not told in the third person, it’s narrated by one of 007’s paramours.”
The correct response was “What is ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’?” and White got it correct, wagering $4,001. Shrier also got the right answer, but since he wagered only $1,600, he finished with $11,000.
Fraser’s response was “You Only Live Twice,” which was incorrect, costing him his bet of $12,202 and leaving him with $5,198.
In addition to being a part-time science writer, White composes fiction at her home in Mountain View, Calif.
She will return for tonight’s episode, which airs at 7 p.m. on Spokane television station KHQ.