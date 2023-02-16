SPOKANE — A one-time deputy in the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is suing his former employer in federal court, alleging that he was harassed and discriminated because he no longer attended the same church as several top officers.

Aaron Shepard alleges the sheriff’s office did nothing to stop religious discrimination against him that occurred from 2016 to 2022, according to the complaint filed Monday in the Eastern District Court of Washington.

