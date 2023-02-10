A former Nez Perce County deputy has sent a notice of tort claim seeking $800,000 in damages for an alleged unlawful termination.
George C. “JR” Gregory, of Lewiston, submitted a notice Jan. 25 to Nez Perce County officials, including Prosecutor Justin Coleman, Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher and Commissioner Donald Beck, as well as Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane. The tort claim alleges Gregory has been unlawfully damaged because the city and county failed to properly investigate and follow the Idaho Administrative Procedures Act by unlawfully terminating his employment with Nez Perce County, according to the document which was obtained by a request to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.
Gregory is an 18-year law enforcement veteran and was formerly employed at the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office as a K9 handler. He began working at Nez Perce County in 2017, according to previous reporting in the Lewiston Tribune. He was placed on administrative leave Nov. 30 pending an investigation into an incident Nov. 19. He received his notice of termination Jan. 12, which the tort claim alleges was without justification or cause.
The claim also alleges that a Brady notice that was given Dec. 6 to the Nez Perce County Defense Bar and the judges in the 2nd District was done improperly and damaged Gregory’s credibility as a law enforcement officer. Gregory’s first hearing on the matter was Jan. 5, after the Brady notice had been given, according to the document.
A Brady notice requires prosecutors to disclose evidence favorable to the defendant that would reduce a defendant’s sentence or “exculpatory evidence” such as the credibility of a witness.
According to a document requested from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, a Brady notice was sent to the Nez Perce County Defense Bar on Dec. 29. The document states that on Nov. 29, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office was notified by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office administration of a potential Brady issue regarding an incident involving Gregory on Nov. 19. The Brady notice alleges Gregory “engaged in deceptive practices” by allegedly including false and misinformation in his report regarding the incident, as well as the purpose of the arrest. The prosecutor’s office also determined the arrest wasn’t appropriate and dismissed the charges, according to the document.
The document also states the allegation was reviewed and confirmed, which resulted in the Brady notice. The notice advises the defense counsel of potential issues in pending cases involving Gregory.
“A law enforcement officer’s credibility and truthfulness is of the utmost importance,” states the document, which was written by Coleman. “Deceitfulness or dishonesty on the part of an officer is always considered exculpatory evidence.”
The document also states that the prosecutor’s office has to disclose the evidence to the defense and it will review all active cases that involve Gregory, including resolved cases within the timeframe of an appeal or other post-conviction deadlines.
“The State has no intention of calling Cpl. Gregory as a witness in any future cases,” the notice said.
The notice was sent to magistrate judges, 2nd district judges, the Nez Perce County sheriff and Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik.
A request by the Tribune for the Dec. 6 document is under review.
The tort claim alleges the Brady notice has “made it impossible” for Gregory to obtain a job at another law enforcement agency and has interfered with his retirement benefits. Those actions have resulted in loss of income and benefits and damage to his reputation and physical and emotional distress. The claim is requesting in excess of $800,000 for the alleged loss of income, benefits and damage to Gregory’s reputation, according to the document.
In the tort claim, Gregory alleges his termination was “retaliation” because the sheriff’s office failed to address claims of sexual harassment against fellow employees after Gregory notified the office of the conduct, according to the document.
A notice of tort claim informs a public agency that the person believes they have reason to file a lawsuit against the state or employees of the state and filed with the Secretary of State. A tort claim is a lawsuit filed to claim compensation for damages and has to be filed within 180 days of the date the claim arose or was discovered. A tort claim is usually an informal notice that may involve an informal resolution without the cost of litigation, which differs from a lawsuit that is filed in the court of law.
Several officials from Nez Perce County are listed in the claim as “persons involved” including Scrimsher, Coleman and Beck, as well as 14 people employed at the sheriff’s office, two former civil deputies at the sheriff’s office, two tribal police officers, two tribal members and three people at the prosecutor’s office.
Kristen R. Thompson of the Thompson Law Firm in Meridian is representing Gregory.
A Facebook post from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 8 states that the handler for the K9 dog, iKar, isn’t employed at the sheriff’s office and the office can’t comment on personnel matters.
Nez Perce County Sheriff Chief Deputy Mike Rigney said iKar is with a private handler that has experience with law enforcement K9s and he is living at their home in Nez Perce County.
“The dog is being well taken care of and he’s in good hands,” Rigney said.
The sheriff’s office is still looking at options for iKar to continue to work as a K9 officer.
“He’s still a young dog and able to serve,” Rigney said.
According to a Dec. 23, 2019, Tribune article, iKar is a Belgian Malinois and a narcotics detection and apprehension dog to stop dangerous suspects. He is about 6 years old and was purchased for $9,500 to replace Aika, a dog who retired in 2019.
iKar might go work at another law enforcement agency or he could continue to serve in Nez Perce County. Gregory was the only K9 handler with the sheriff’s office, but they are hoping to fill the role. There’s a lot of training and money that goes into getting a new K9 as well as training a person for the handler role, Rigney said.
“We’re just exploring all options right now,” he said. “We haven’t excluded anything yet.”
Rigney also said iKar is missed by the sheriff’s office and some employees have visited the dog at his home.
“Having a dog within the department is always a good thing,” he said.