A former Nez Perce County deputy has sent a notice of tort claim seeking $800,000 in damages for an alleged unlawful termination.

George C. “JR” Gregory, of Lewiston, submitted a notice Jan. 25 to Nez Perce County officials, including Prosecutor Justin Coleman, Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher and Commissioner Donald Beck, as well as Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane. The tort claim alleges Gregory has been unlawfully damaged because the city and county failed to properly investigate and follow the Idaho Administrative Procedures Act by unlawfully terminating his employment with Nez Perce County, according to the document which was obtained by a request to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office.