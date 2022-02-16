Former City Hall has a buyer

ASOTIN — The city of Asotin is in the final process of selling the old city hall on Second Street to Kevin McKeirnan, of Anatone.
The building went on the auction block last year and recently sold for $150,200, officials said. The buyer plans to restore it and create two apartments.
“It’s a beautiful building,” McKeirnan said Tuesday. “The ambiance is really cool, and it will be a great resource for my kids.”
The retired firefighter said he’ll soon have five grandkids attending the nearby Asotin-Anatone School District, and he envisions them walking to his place when the bell rings at the end of the day.
“Three of them are already in school there, right down the street,” McKeirnan said. “I want this place to be a showcase for the community, and I’ll be a good neighbor. I want the city of Asotin to be proud of this building.”
Mayor Dwayne Paris said there are a few hoops left, but the sale is nearing its final stages.
“We are still waiting for the title company to complete its portion,” Paris said, “but barring any unforeseen circumstances, we hope to have that completed soon.”
Last year, city officials decided to sell the building to help pay off outstanding debts and return the property to the tax rolls, Paris said. In addition, the sale will reduce the city’s liability and lower its insurance rate.
“We have been attempting to sell the property for some time and went through several bid processes with a single bid of $150,200 coming in during the last process,” the mayor said. “This (amount) was accepted by the council.”
Before being a city hall for many years, the building was a bank, complete with two vaults.
McKeirnan plans to turn one into a butler’s pantry on the main floor, and the other will become a customized closet in the basement.
The large building will accommodate two nice-sized living spaces, he said. He hopes to rent the lower portion and live upstairs.
McKeirnan said he enjoys restoring old things into something usable, such as the antique fire trucks he drives in area parades and to schools during the holidays.
When he’s not behind the wheel of a fire truck, McKeirnan works for Steve Carlton Construction, owns a duplex on Bryden Avenue and has a trucking business.
His latest endeavor will require going through the zoning process in Asotin. The property is in a commercial area, but residences are located along the same street.
“No stores were going to buy it,” McKeirnan said. “This way, it will go back on the tax rolls and it will be occupied. The worst thing you can do to a property is leave it empty.”
