Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Monday’s online edition of the Tribune.
SPOKANE — A former Whitman County Assessor’s Office employee was allegedly murdered by her husband in a faked suicide.
Shannon Ayers, 58, was shot in the head and died Jan. 19 in Spokane.
Her husband, Dean Ayers, 55, of Spokane, called 911 around 11 p.m. Jan. 18 to report his wife committed suicide with his pistol that he kept under his pillow on their bed.
Spokane deputies arrived to find her still alive despite a gunshot wound and a 9 mm pistol in her right hand, according to investigators.
She was shot on the left side of her head from 8-12 inches away, and the bullet exited her right side, according to the coroner’s autopsy report. The bullet struck a lamp on her bedside table.
Investigators concluded Shannon Ayers was unable to shoot herself on the left side of her head from 8-12 inches away with the pistol in her right hand.
In addition to the forensic evidence, deputies noted Dean Ayers told two different stories of what happened.
The first statement by Dean Ayers had the couple arguing before Shannon Ayers drew the pistol and shot herself. Dean Ayers claimed he was in bed when it happened, got up, and moved to her side, but did not move the gun, according to court documents.
Shannon Ayers was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center where she died at 4 a.m. Jan. 19.
A detective interviewed Dean Ayers after she died. Dean Ayers allegedly said Shannon Ayers shot herself while he was returning from the bathroom and he moved the gun from her hand but didn’t remember where he put it, according to court records. He reportedly said he called his parents before 911 and was unable to find 911 on the phone.
It is different than his original statement.
Dean Ayers was booked in the Spokane County Jail for murder in the second degree – domestic violence, and his bail was set at $1 million.
Shannon and Dean were married in 2013.
She grew up in Genesee on the family farm. Shannon Ayers graduated high school in Genesee in 1981, where she enjoyed softball, basketball, volleyball, and drill team, according to her family.
Shannon started working early on the farm and later attended the Kinman Business School in Spokane. She held numerous jobs including being the postmaster in Viola, an employee at the Whitman County Assessor’s Office, and a staff member at the state Department of Transportation in Spokane.
She enjoyed being outdoors, animals, and being with family. Shannon Ayers cherished time with her children and 17 grandchildren, according to her family.
Shannon Ayers married in 1983 and had three children. She married again in 1994 and accepted two step-children, and married a third time in 2013 to Dean Ayers.
A funeral service for Shannon Ayers is at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 138 Jackson St. in Genesee.
— Bill Stevenson, Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday
MVSD to run $1.7 million levy
GRANGEVILLE — “I have a problem with the ethics of the whole thing,” Mountain View School District 244 trustee Casey Smith, of Clearwater, said, regarding a school district levy.
After a lengthy discussion at the Jan. 17 meeting, trustees voted yes to a $1.7 million levy. The vote was 3-2 for the March 8 election.
“Let’s call the levy what it is — a mandatory tax, a lien on your property,” he added. “When will enough be enough?” He went on to invite everyone who spoke up in favor of the levy or who has supported levies to “open their checkbooks.”
“No one is stopping you from donating,” he said. He stated it is disingenuous of those who want a levy to impose it on those who cannot afford it and “unfair to property owners to pay when those who do not own property do not pay.”
Kaschmitter addressed this, as well as earlier patron comments regarding the statement that only property owners pay for the levies.
“I totally disagree with the statements that those who don’t own property do not pay or should not have a say,” she stated. “Anyone who rents is paying property taxes. There is not a person out there who rents out a business building, a personal home, land, or property who is not factoring in the cost of their property taxes. No one is exempt. It impacts everyone. We are all going to pay that tax.”
Vice-chairwoman Laci Myers, of Kooskia, reiterated she was “not excited about any levy amount whatsoever.”
“But I do not feel like I should be making that decision for you,” she stated. “I do feel about like Casey does, but I don’t feel my vote should be your vote.”
At the end of the discussion, voting yes on a $1.7 million levy were trustees Kaschmitter, B. Edwards and Myers, while Smith and chairman Larry Dunn voted no.
— Lorie Palmer, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday