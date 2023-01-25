Former Asotin City Hall will go back on the market

The old Asotin City Hall is seen with a For Sale on the front of the building on Monday afternoon in downtown Asotin.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

ASOTIN — Plans to convert the old Asotin City Hall into a residence have been scrapped.

Kevin McKeirnan, a retired Lewiston firefighter, bought the Second Street building from the city of Asotin a year ago with hopes of living there someday.

