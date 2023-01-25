Former Asotin City Hall will go back on the market

ASOTIN — Plans to convert the old Asotin City Hall into a residence have been scrapped.
Kevin McKeirnan, a retired Lewiston firefighter, bought the Second Street building from the city of Asotin a year ago with hopes of living there someday.
After jumping through numerous hoops, he recently was turned down for a conditional-use permit for his project by the city’s planning commission. He didn’t appeal the decision and now plans to put the building on the market.
“I’m done,” McKeirnan said Tuesday. “It’s really difficult to work with the planning and zoning commission, and it’s really irritating that about 10 people can dictate what happens in that town.”
Mayor Dwayne Paris said the City Council approved a conditional-use permit process for using commercial space as residences in the downtown area, and the planning commission denied McKeirnan’s application.
The owner had 15 days to file an appeal, which would’ve moved the discussion to the City Council for a final decision. Since that didn’t happen, the council is not involved and the planning commission’s denial will stand, Paris said.
A group of residents who opposed the conditional-use permit have been vocal about any changes to the downtown business district. A council meeting on the subject drew a standing-room-only crowd to the community center last summer, with most objecting to anyone living in downtown Asotin.
Lewiston attorney Douglas Mushlitz, an owner of the Second Street building that houses Matt’s Grill and Lodge, requested an amendment to convert four motel rooms into studio apartments. The community responded with an overall thumbs down, and the council denied the request.
Elaine Nagel, a longtime Asotin resident and retired teacher, was against the proposed changes to the downtown area.
The old city hall shares walls with commercial businesses, and is not a proper space for a single-family residence, said Nagel, who led a petition drive on the issue.
“Asotin is a county seat, and we have over 15,000 people who use the Superior Court, District Court and courthouse,” Nagel said. “The sheriff’s office is right next to the courthouse. It’s a very busy business district for Asotin County, and it is not a healthy or safe environment for a single family to live in.”
In addition, many residents want to keep the historical town the way it is, Nagel said.
McKeirnan’s building was originally on the market because Asotin city officials wanted to return the property to the tax rolls. Selling the former city hall reduced the city’s liability and helped pay off outstanding debts.
It went on the auction block in 2021 and sold for $150,200. It was previously used as a law office, city hall and a bank.
At the time of the purchase, McKeirnan said he wanted to restore the property and create a personal living space and an apartment to rent in the basement.
“It’s a beautiful building,” McKeirnan said a year ago. “The ambiance is really cool, and it will be a great resource for my kids. I want this place to be a showcase for the community, and I’ll be a good neighbor. I want the city of Asotin to be proud of this building.”
Those dreams bit the dust this winter.
“I’ve already put about $30,000 into restoring it,” McKeirnan said this week. “Now I’m just done and looking for a buyer. I’m throwing in the towel.”
