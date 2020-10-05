Could a cookie bring about world peace?
If diplomacy, financial aid, student exchanges, endless leadership confabs and the United Nations can’t do the trick, could we turn at last to cookies?
It’s a question worth asking, because there is an actual cookie called World Peace Cookies, an ultra-rich chocolate-on-chocolate confection created by cookbook author Dorie Greenspan.
“The World Peace Cookie lives up to its name,” Greenspan writes on her blog. “If everyone had it, peace would reign o’er the planet. I’m convinced of this.”
With so much ill-being in the world today one wonders what it would take to bring about world peace. Not that humans haven’t been considering this since time immemorial, but just because we’ve apparently failed — the jury’s still out — so far, doesn’t mean we can’t try to figure out how to get folks to simmer down, think before they act and try to look out for the good of the other guy once in awhile instead of one’s own neurotic needs all the time.
A cookie might do it. If every morning every one of us received a small package of World Peace Cookies on our doorstep, along with our newspaper, it might sweeten us up a bit and give us a few moments to reflect on how to live better lives, at least while we’re chewing the cookies.
Wouldn’t hurt to try.
And speaking of baked goods bringing about goodwill, wouldn’t it be nice, instead of this bloodbath we call presidential elections every four years, if we selected the leaders of our country along the lines of the Great British Baking Show?
Let’s say we have a whole slate of candidates, as we did this year in the Democratic primary. All the candidates would meet in a big tent over several weeks and be given these incredibly hard recipes to concoct in a matter of hours. Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood would judge the results, and one by one the contestants would be eliminated until we end up with one final person who clinched the nomination by baking the best World Peace Cookie, or scone or whatever it is.
(If the contest was about sourdough bread, I might run for president myself).
Once the bake-offs were over, we’d end up with a new leader for four years. Somebody who might not have the skill set we’ve come to expect from our leaders over these centuries.
On the other hand, how well has the current system worked out?
