I began to wonder why it is that every morning after I wake up and especially when I start dusting or vacuuming around the house my eyes begin to water and I start to sneeze.
Could it be, I asked my two dogs and three cats, that I am allergic to animal hair?
Sensing the danger of self-incrimination, all five of them refused to answer.
I think I’ve hit the nail on the head, though, as far as the cause of my hypersensitivity, but my animals really have nothing to worry about. They are obnoxious sometimes, they irritate me, they shed all over the carpet and scratch the furniture and they cost me a bundle of money every month to keep them fed, etc. But we have become attached and I’m not likely to leave them at the pound, even though I have threatened to do that sometimes.
I have always thought it was kind of cruel for humans to use the services of animals for years and then abandon them to an ignoble fate. That was the case of our draft horses on the cattle ranch where I lived when I was a teenager. Bob and Sam, the old Percherons, pulled our hay wagon for years in all kinds of weather, never asking for much besides a load of hay for lunch, a scratch behind the ears and an occasional bucket of oats.
And then when they got old and feeble, Uncle Fred sold them to the glue factory. To me, that seemed like such a betrayal. Why couldn’t old Bob and Sam just live out their lives in the back 40, I asked. How would he like it, I asked Uncle Fred, if, when he and Auntie Alma got old and feeble we shipped them off to the glue factory?
I was becoming what became known as an animal rights nutcase, something that lifelong cattlemen and other livestock producers cannot tolerate.
I get news releases nearly every week from animal rights groups protesting the way animals are treated in large livestock operations. Most recently, there was a story asking whether chickens ought to have rights to live in comfort. There are some gruesome stories about chickens being raised in pens too small for them to even turn around or stretch out their wings.
These animal rights groups raise some interesting questions. Even those of us who are meat eaters find it heartbreaking to learn about some of the egregious animal abuses that happen. Is that kind of suffering worth our snack sandwich?
But, in my experience, that’s not the way most independent ranchers and producers operate. Livestock producers may be notoriously unsentimental when it comes to dispatching their creatures for food or other purposes (like Elmer’s glue) but below that steely exterior most of them love their animals. They watch over them like mother hens, tend to their needs, wake at all hours to deliver babies and nurse the sick and often spend their last nickel on the welfare of their creatures.
And when it comes time to “process” the animal, the rancher ships them off to fulfill the purpose for which they’ve been raised in the first place. I once asked a longtime 4-H livestock leader and producer how he justified to his club members selling their project animals at the end of the season. He explained: “Today they’re a steer; tomorrow they’re a beef. You just have to think of it that way.”
Not that my two dogs and three cats have to worry about being made into sausages any time soon. But I do wish they’d learn to not shed.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.