OROFINO — The University of Idaho Extension Office of Clearwater County is offering two programs for rural landowners and people interested in forestry.
The first workshop will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. June 24 at the Best Western Plus Lodge at River’s Edge at 615 Main St. in Orofino. The workshop, which costs $10 per person, will introduce landowners to the basic principles of wildlife management and biodiversity conservation. It also will cover specific habitat requirements and preferences of some popular local wildlife species.
The second program is a one-day field trip from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 25, also beginning at the Best Western. The field trip will give participants firsthand exposure to a wide range of insects, diseases and parasitic plants that impair the growth of trees and forests in northern Idaho. Experts will be on hand to help participants identify insect and disease symptoms and discuss practical, long-term and short-term methods of dealing with them. Cost is $15 per person.
Anyone wishing more information or to register for the programs may call the Extension office at (208) 476-4434 or email clearwater@uidaho.edu.