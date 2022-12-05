Forest Service to host public meetings on mine proposal near McCall

FILE - The Yellow Pine Pit open-pit gold mine in the Stibnite Mining District in central Idaho, where a company hopes to start mining again, Sept. 19, 2018. The U.S. Forest Service on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, made public an environmental study for British Columbia-based Perpetua Resources' Stibnite Gold Project about 40 miles east of McCall. (Riley Bunch/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, File)

 Riley Bunch/The Idaho Press-Tribune

Officials on the Payette National Forest will hold a series of open house meetings this week on a proposed open pit gold and antimony mine on a tributary to the Salmon River east of McCall.

Perpetua Resources, formerly Midas Gold, is seeking to reopen and expand an abandoned and polluted mine site adjacent to the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness Area. The company is pitching the mine as an opportunity to extract valuable resources, provide jobs and ultimately to clean up a toxic mess left by miners of the past.

