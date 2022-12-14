The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest will attempt to fix shortcomings with its Hungry Ridge timber and restoration project in the South Fork of the Clearwater River Basin.

The project about 18 miles southeast of Grangeville would have produced an estimated 177 million board feet of timber from about 8,000 acres. Approved by Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert in the spring of 2021, it and the adjacent End of the World Project were blocked by U.S. District Judge Candi Dale at Boise this past summer, following a lawsuit filed by the Friends of the Clearwater, a Moscow-based environmental group.

