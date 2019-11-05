POMEROY — Umatilla National Forest Supervisor Eric Watrud will host an open house meeting from 5-7 p.m. here Thursday so people can speak with local U.S. Forest Service officials.
“I believe strong community connections and partnerships are an integral part of the Forest Service mission,” Watrud said. “I am excited for the opportunity to engage with community members surrounding the Umatilla and hear what is important to the people that we serve, so that we can explore ways to work together to manage the public’s land.”
Employees from the Pomeroy Ranger District will also attend the meeting and be available to talk about forest management, current and ongoing projects, and other interests or concerns.
The meeting will be held at the Pomeroy Ranger District office at 71 W. Main St., Pomeroy.