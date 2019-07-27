Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
KAMIAH — Law enforcement officers with the U.S. Forest Service are seeking any information the public has related to recent vandalism at campgrounds on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, which includes significant damage to mature trees, cutting of green trees and littering.
From April to mid-June, multiple occurrences of vandalism were reported at Rackliff Campground, southeast of Lowell; El Dorado Creek Campground, northeast of Kamiah; and White Sand Campground, east of Powell. Mature trees at each site have been damaged through carving, cutting and spray painting.
U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officers are actively investigating these occurrences. Anyone with information about this or other campground vandalism is encouraged to call (208) 942-0355 to speak with the officer investigating the incident.
If you witness resource damage or see something on the national forest that doesn’t seem right, please call or visit your local ranger station to report what you saw. Contact information for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest offices is available online at www.fs.usda.gov/detail/nezperceclearwater/about-forest/offices.
— The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday
Weathers to serve as grand marshals
KOOSKIA — “We are so honored to represent Kooskia Days and this community,” Wayne and Barbara Weathers agreed.
The couple has owned the Kooskia Feed and Supply store for 30 years in August.
“Moving here from California was a little bit of a culture shock at first,” Barbara smiled. “But making good friends here changed that and makes everything else worthwhile.”
The couple moved here when their daughter was 15 and their son 4. Both children attended Clearwater Valley High School. Their daughter and her family live in California now, and their son and his family in Liberty Lake, Wash. The Weathers have four grandsons in all. Wayne’s mother is close by in Kamiah.
Prior to moving to the area, Wayne worked for Detroit Diesel and Barbara was a stay-at-home mom.
“Running a small-town business definitely keeps you busy,” Wayne said.
He and Barbara run the Main Street store full time but occasionally get away for a weekend.
“After 30 years, we’re seeing several generations in the store,” Wayne said.
“Yes, we’ve seen so many families grow up,” added Barbara.
In true feed store fashion, the store is also home to Pearl the cat and dogs, Bella and Zelda.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press, (Grangeville), Wednesday
Corral, kayak rental owners not happy with Warren Wagon project
McCALL — Ya-Hoo Corrals owner Sky Wilson was not horsing around when she told contractors for the reconstruction of Warren Wagon Road that she needed to know a few days before road closures would block access to her business.
But a closure blocking access to her business planned for Monday, July 12, lasted two days longer than expected, with Wilson not finding out about the last day until an hour before her first reservation.
“It was like ‘this is not happening,’ ” said Wilson, who owns the seasonal horseback riding outfitting business on Warren Wagon Road near the beginning of the 5.5-mile work zone.
Wilson used her pickup truck to block access to a construction staging site that shares an entrance with her business, preventing any construction vehicles from entering or leaving for about two hours.
“If you’re going to be shutting me down, I’m going to get my point across,” she said. “It was so unprofessional, unethical and just so wrong the way they handled things.”
But changing construction schedules and orders from the Federal Highway Administration, which is funding the project, makes it difficult to provide advance notice, said Cody Brown, a spokesman for M.A. DeAtley of Clarkston, the general contractor on the project.
“There are just too many factors for us to be throwing out guarantees on when the road will be open to people,” Brown said.
The road closure was lifted to allow access to Wilson’s business around noon, but the damage had already been done.
“I had almost 50 people supposed to come out that day, and I was only able to take half of that,” she said.
Several customers that signed up for guided trail rides had to reschedule to another day, while others had to be refunded.
— Drew Dodson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday