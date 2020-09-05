U.S. Forest Service officials are seeking public feedback on projects proposed for funding under the Great American Outdoors Act that passed Congress and was signed by President Donald Trump in August.
But details on how they plan to spread the money across the 154 national forests and 20 national grasslands remains murky.
The law steers $1.9 billion per year over the next five years to federal land management agencies to help address a backlog of recreation work known as deferred maintenance. Most of the money, 70 percent, will go to the National Park Service. The Forest Service will get 15 percent, or about $285 million per year.
On Friday, the agency’s Northern Region that includes national forests in Montana, northern Idaho and the Dakotas, posted a link on Twitter and Facebook to a list of proposed projects and a request for public comments that are due by Sept. 13.
The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has six projects under consideration — the most among the nine national forests in the Northern Region. They include maintenance at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center; work to reduce a $7.2 million backlog of maintenance on about 5,200 miles of trails; repairs to the 250 Road along Orogrande Creek and the North Fork Clearwater River; repair and maintenance of roads to several lookout towers; work on several campgrounds on the North Fork and Palouse ranger districts; and repairs to historic rental cabins and lookout towers.
The social media notices were reposted and retweeted by the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest, but there didn’t appear to be any formal news releases on the topic. An agency spokesman was unable to provide details on how the money will be divided among the various regions of the Forest Service, or its individual national forests and national grasslands.
Nor could he say how agency officials will determine which candidate projects will ultimately receive funding or how the proposed projects were selected by local forest supervisors.
He also did not know why the comment period — just 10 days, three of which include the Labor Day weekend — is so short.
There is a deadline in the act. Language directs the secretary of agriculture to provide Congress with a list of projects to be funded in fiscal year 2021 within 90 days of enactment of the legislation. The act was signed by Trump on Aug. 4.
It is possible, if not likely, the money will be allocated on a competitive basis. Many of the short descriptions of the proposed projects read like pitches designed to sway those making funding decisions. For example, the trail maintenance project on the Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest notes the work would improve enjoyment by forest visitors, give a boost to “trail-based tourism,” and provide local jobs that will help rural economies. A project to improve a campground on the Idaho Panhandle National Forest notes that the forest is within an hour’s drive of 1 million people.
More information, including the list of projects that could be funded, is available at bit.ly/3brMRdv.
