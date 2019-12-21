Forest Service releases draft of long-awaited revised plan

The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest released a version of its draft forest plan revision, a document the agency has been working on in fits and starts for about 16 years.
Forest plans are designed to set sideboards for future management and spell out where and how site-specific projects can occur. The plans set broad timber harvest goals, recommend areas for congressional consideration for wilderness designation or inclusion in the National Wild and Scenic River system, and identify areas where forests can be managed for timber harvest, recreation and other uses.
The documents don’t, however, propose specific actions, such as individual timber sales.
“It provides the umbrella direction for what uses are suitable in different areas of the national forest and really sets those desired conditions — what are we looking for, what are we trying to create on the national forest,” said Cheryl Probert, supervisor for the 4-million-acre area that combines both the Nez Perce and Clearwater forests into a single management unit. “It’s that overall management direction, and from that we develop site-specific projects that are designed to move us toward those desired conditions.”
The draft forest plan includes four alternatives — W, X, Y and Z — but does not name a preferred alternative the agency is looking at. Probert said she wants forest users to examine and comment on all the alternatives and what they like and don’t like. She said agency officials will likely later use the comments to build a preferred alternative by taking pieces of each of the alternatives listed in the draft.
“I want people to look at and comment and think about all of the range of alternatives and we will put them together sort of as building blocks so that they can be mixed and matched if we didn’t get the right combination of plans and components in any given alternative,” she said. “Oftentimes, when we select or identify a preferred alternative, people focus their comments solely on that alternative and not on other ones.”
Alternative W, nicknamed the “have it most alternative,” attempts to give as much as possible to different groups. It maximizes timber harvest while also recommending most roadless areas for wilderness designation — about 875,000 acres — and names 12 river and stream segments as suitable for Wild and Scenic River designation. Areas not recommended for wilderness would be open to motorized use. It would allow as much as 241 million board feet of timber to be harvested annually, and would allow forest managers to meet their broad vegetation management goals, known as desired conditions, within 30 years.
“The intent is to couple items that may otherwise be viewed as being mutually exclusive,” according to the draft plan.
Alternative X recommends no new areas for wilderness designation, nor streams and rivers for consideration for Wild and Scenic River designation. It also rescinds such recommendations included in the existing forest plan. It allows the most motorized access of all the alternatives, and would allow the agency to harvest as much as 261 million board feet of timber annually for 20 years.
Alternative Y recommends 310,000 acres in four roadless areas be considered for wilderness designation, but it would modify the boundary of the Hoodoo Roadless Area to allow for snowmobile use. It identifies 14 river and stream sections as suitable for Wild and Scenic River designation and would expand motorized travel slightly from the current forest plan. It sets an annual timber quota of 130 million to 150 million board feet, and would meet vegetation management goals in 50 years.
Alternative Z prioritizes natural processes over human influence. It recommends 475,000 acres in 10 roadless areas for wilderness designation, and names 37 river and stream segments as suitable for Wild and Scenic River designation. It would allow 8 million to 100 million board feet of timber harvest each year, and would allow the agency to meet its vegetation goals within 100 years.
According to a news release from the agency, the plan has the potential to create as many as 4,000 new jobs in the region, and generate as much as $160 million in additional labor income depending on the alternative selected.
The current forest plan was adopted in 1987. The agency has often stalled in its efforts to revise the plan, which was designed to have about a 15-year shelf life. The Nez Perce and Clearwater national forests began the revision process about 2003, when the two units were managed separately. It was delayed a few years later when new rules governing the process were adopted. The latest revision effort started in 2012, but was later delayed by the widespread wildfires of 2015.
The voluminous document and accompanying environmental impact statement can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2EHEL0A. It is open for public comment for 90 days and a series of public meetings are planned starting the second week of January. A list of meeting times and dates is available at http://bit.ly/2SeeTBr.
