State, private and federal land managers are beginning to relax some of the fire restrictions and closures that were implemented in July following months of drought and a spate of lightning-caused wildfires.
The mountains of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington have been hit with a series of scattered rain storms and cooler temperatures over the past two weeks. The precipitation has not been intense enough to extinguish the fires, but it has reduced their intensity.
All fire restrictions have been lifted in the higher elevation areas of the region, meaning vistors are free to have campfires. In the river canyons and breaklands, campfires are still limited to designated recreation sites with provided, manufactured fire rings.
The closure along the North Fork of the Clearwater River and Road 247 on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest has been reduced. Aquarius and Washington Creek campgrounds are now open, but the road remains closed between Deadhorse and Rock creeks. A map and description of the closed area are available at bit.ly/3DwEc7g.
Forest Service Road 222 remains closed between Sams Creek and Mackay Bar near the Dixie-Jumbo Fire on the forests’s Red River Ranger District. The road is open between Red River and Sams Creek. Travelers can reach Whitewater Ranch on the Salmon River via a short stretch of Forest Road 1190 and then the 421. The Salmon River corridor remains open. A map of the area that remains closed is available at bit.ly/3jio9Sn.
Updates on other areas are available at bit.ly/NPCFireInfo.
PotlatchDeltic Corporation lifted a sweeping closure to its lands implemented July 22 because of high fire danger. The company’s land in northern Idaho is now open to camping, hunting, fishing and other activities. Normal rules regarding vehicle travel remain in place, and campfires are still banned on PotlatchDeltic property.
The Pomeroy and Walla Walla ranger districts of the Umatilla National Forest remain closed, but fire restrictions will soon be relaxed in much of the rest of the forest and the neighboring Wallowa-Whitman National Forest. Starting Saturday, campfires will be allowed in established, manufactured fire rings within designated recreation areas like campgrounds on both forests. Fires will also allowed within the Eagle Cap Wilderness Area. More information is available at fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
Jim Wimer, a fire information officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, said the recent wet and cool weather has been welcomed, but fire season is far from over. Wimer said warmer weather is forecast to return to the region.
“The fortunate part is the days are shorter, the nights are longer and the burn period is not as long,” he said. “But there is still time for these fires to move around.”
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.