OROFINO — A workshop to look at forest management approaches that can address many stressors and agents of change will be held from 1-5 p.m. June 15 at the Ponderosa Restaurant at 220 Michigan Ave. in Orofino.
Cost of the workshop is $12 per person.
Sponsored by the University of Idaho Clearwater County Extension Office, the program addresses economic and ecological effects of root disease, bark beetles, climate change, wildfire, high stand densities, simplified forest structures and age compositions and altered species composition.
Anyone seeking more information may contact Meladi Page at mpage@uidaho.edu or call (208) 476-4434. Online registration is available at uidaho.edu/clearwater-events.