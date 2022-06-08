OROFINO — A field tour for forest landowners will be held in Kamiah from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 13. The tour, titled “Forest Landowners Peer Learning Field Tour” is sponsored by the University of Idaho Extension in Clearwater County.
The program will include touring a private forest near Kamiah. Topics include learning from others’ experiences, ideas and lessons learned about forest management and practices.
Cost of the tour is $10 per person. Registration is available online at uidaho.edu/clearwater-events; by email at clearwater@uidaho.edu or by phone at (208) 476-4434.