Forehand smash

Isaac Mendez (left), of Lewiston, puts topspin on a forehand shot Tuesday as his opponent, Zee Sarajy, also of Lewiston, waits to return during a game of table tennis at the Lewis-Clark State College Student Union Building in Lewiston. Mendez won 21-14.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

Isaac Mendez (left), of Lewiston, puts top spin on a forehand shot Tuesday as his opponent, Zee Sarajy, also of Lewiston, waits to return during a game of table tennis at the Lewis-Clark State College Student Union Building. Mendez won 21-14.

Tags

Recommended for you