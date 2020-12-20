For the past 18 months, a free community meal in Clarkston has transformed lives through fellowship, breaking bread, music and short gospel stories.
It’s called “Dinner Church,” a nationwide movement that’s based on reaching out to people who have been forgotten, lost or left behind by traditional worship services, said Rick Hust, a pastor at River City Church in Lewiston.
“The concept is to go into sore neighborhoods,” Hust said as he prepared for the dinner last week. “It seems like we always reach out to the middle class, and we wanted to do something different. Christianity in its purest form is boots on the ground. Jesus tells us to feed and clothe the poor and share the gospel with those in need. That’s what we’re doing here.”
The outdoor venue on leased property behind the Sweet Melon Shack on Bridge Street is like a warm embrace to the folks who enter the covered area. During the winter months, tarps at the site help ward off the cold, along with large heaters. The glow of lights and sounds of “Silent Night” in the background create a cozy atmosphere that usually draws between 80 and 110 people. In the summer, that number is closer to 150.
But it’s much more than a hot meal, said a 48-year-old homeless man in a wheelchair who regularly attends, along with his fiancee and their dog, Jasper. The best part is feeling loved and accepted at the weekly gathering.
“We come to this every Wednesday,” David Murdoch said. “This place is such a blessing. The people are great, and the companionship means a lot to us. They gave us all gift cards last week, and it made us cry, it really did. I was able to get new socks and underwear.”
Living on the streets is difficult and not something he and the other homeless people said they would choose. Ending up without a roof over their heads or steady incomes usually stems from addiction, mental illness, disabilities and other misfortunes.
“We came here from Pocatello because we were on methamphetamines,” Murdoch said. “We wanted a change and said enough is enough. Then I got into a car accident on June 20.”
His friend, Tony Padron, 54, lost his job as a cook at a Lewiston restaurant and wound up in dire financial straits. Now he and other homeless people in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley spend most days and nights at area parks.
“I don’t live anywhere,” Padron said. “But we all huddle up together and help each other out. I love coming here. When you don’t have no money, you got to find someplace to eat. Sometimes we don’t eat at all.”
Last week’s plate of spaghetti, salad, bread and vegetables was a welcome sight, along with the heaters, a free food pantry and donated clothing. Winter coats and sleeping bags have been distributed at previous meals.
Julie Hancock, a 55-year-old Clarkston resident, is one of the volunteers. She greeted each person with a friendly smile and checked on every table, making sure folks had coffee, water and food.
“It just makes you feel so good to volunteer and help people,” Hancock said. “We’ve really built relationships here. When I run into our people at Walmart or around town, we are always happy to see each other. I love serving and going out and talking to them, and I love cooking, too. The cool thing is we have kids here helping, and they look forward to it every week.”
Clarkston resident Sharessa Smith, 30, said she loves volunteering at the meal and being part of a church service that meets the needs of people who are not attending traditional services.
“It’s a hole that needed to be filled in this community,” Smith said.
The founders of Dinner Church discovered most brick-and-mortar churches were located in middle class or affluent neighborhoods and weren’t necessarily serving the needs of the poor. It’s difficult to walk inside an unfamiliar building on a Sunday morning when you don’t have a connection, clean clothes or reliable transportation, Hust said, and lengthy sermons and praise songs often don’t resonate with someone who is hungry and worrying about how to pay the bills.
That’s why Dinner Church is not your typical church experience, the pastor said.
At the Wednesday night sessions, the message is always less than 10 minutes, and the speaker sits in a chair instead of standing behind a podium. Last week, Teresa Martin, an associate pastor at LifeCenter Church, told the story of the birth of Jesus and read the familiar “Twas the Night before Christmas” poem, asking people to join in.
“So many people are forgotten,” Martin said prior to speaking to the group. “There’s mental illness and a lot of other reasons these people are here. It’s not because they don’t want to work. The most important thing is we get to talk about Jesus here.”
As she told the familiar Christmas story, Martin reminded folks that Jesus was not from a rich family and was “basically homeless.” She described Mary and Joseph’s arduous journey to Bethlehem and the birth scene in the stable, before delivering the good news.
“He came to save us, and he came to protect us, and when he did, the world was never the same.”
The graveled area behind the former Hay’s Produce building used to be filled with plants, pumpkins and Christmas trees. It’s turned out to be an ideal spot for the community meals, the pastor said. River City Church has big plans for the property and hopes to take over the lease this spring.
He and other church leaders got the free dinner idea from a Seattle ministry doing the same thing. They attended a two-day training and visited the gatherings in person before launching the program in the financially strapped Bridge Street neighborhood.
“We came back from Seattle and felt like the Lord was pressing on us to do a Dinner Church here,” Hust said. “It’s been truly amazing. In the beginning, we prayer walked this whole area, and the doors just opened up. We sent invitations to the entire neighborhood within a one-mile radius, and people started showing up.”
Chris Williams, 54, a nearby resident, saw a sign about a free meal behind the Sweet Melon Shack and decided to give it a try. He’s been a regular for almost 15 months now.
“I like the friendly camaraderie here,” Williams said.
Aaron Page, a 22-year-old Clarkston resident, said he just started attending, and so far, he’s impressed with the atmosphere, the food and the volunteers.
“People are friendly and check on you,” Page said. “It’s really nice.”
Another man who recently shared his story said he came for the free food at first. Then he began paying more attention to the weekly messages and started praying. He’s since landed a job and believes Dinner Church played a role.
“In the course of a year, God turned his life around,” Hust said. “He truly felt accepted and loved here. Some people have told us they didn’t feel accepted in traditional churches because of their tattoos, the way they dressed or their addictions.”
Lives are being transformed, the pastor said, and feeding people physically, emotionally and spiritually has proven to be a powerful experience for everyone involved.
“We have a lot of community support,” he said. “When people hear about this, they love what we’re doing down here.”
However, the scene is not for everyone, Hust said. Before someone wants to donate or volunteer, he advises them to attend the community meal.
“If you want to help, come down and experience it first and get to know our congregation. It’s a rowdy crowd.”
A similar meal is provided at 12:45 p.m. on the third Sunday of every month at Adams Lane Apartments in Lewiston, and plans are in progress to expand Dinner Church to Lapwai.
Earlier this month, the Clarkston community gathering was moved to Mader Farms, and the congregation rode in buses to the scenic venue. In addition to a traditional holiday meal, each adult received a $50 gift card and every child was given a $20 gift card. The event was sponsored by River City, LifeCenter and the Maders.
“We pulled out all of the stops that night,” Hust said. “We had ham, mashed potatoes, fruit salad, cakes, pies, cookies and a great Christmas celebration.”
This coming Wednesday, a turkey dinner and all of the trimmings are on the menu at the Bridge Street site. The meal begins at 6 p.m.
“Everybody is welcome,” Hust said. “We don’t turn anyone away. You can’t drink or do drugs on the premises, and everyone has to wear a mask when entering, but those are our only rules.”
The churches worked with the Asotin County Public Health District to make sure the Dinner Church adheres to Washington state’s regulations on the pandemic. To date, no one at the meal site has come down with the coronavirus, Hust said.
As the music played in the background last week, Murdoch sat near a heater and became tearful as he talked about how much the gathering means to him and the other homeless people in the community.
“These are some of the best people in the world,” he said. “Everyone loves them. I know I do. I wouldn’t miss a Wednesday night here.”
