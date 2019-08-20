The Lewiston City Council unanimously approved an ordinance Monday that allows for-profit groups to hold parades and events in public streets, but heard stiff opposition to setting up a fee structure for such events.
As currently proposed by Public Works, the fees would apply to both for-profit and nonprofit groups and run about $400 for typical events like Hot August Nights and the Lewiston Roundup and Veterans Day parades. The money would cover the time that city staff puts in to perform tasks like traffic control.
But the idea of charging nonprofits was met with cold stares from the likes of dozens of elderly veterans who came to Monday’s council meeting to show their opposition. Doug Welch of the Valley Veterans Council spoke on their behalf.
“I appreciate the city has basically covered all of this for free in the past,” Welch said, noting Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder’s statement at a work session earlier this month that all those who use the public right of way should pay a fee. “I hope I never have to use the fire department, but I’m happy to pay for the fire department.”
Schroeder acknowledged that her remarks didn’t go over well, and thanked people like Welch for changing her views on the subject. She said she now only supports charging a fee to for-profit groups like Pacific Empire Radio, which now runs Hot August Nights.
Ged Randall was the only member of the council who voiced support for blanket fees for all groups that want to use city streets for events, calling it a matter of fairness.
While the council approved the ordinance to allow for-profit use of the streets, a separate resolution to establish a fee schedule could be introduced at next Monday’s council meeting. But Councilor Bob Blakey suggested the city take up Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Executive Director Courtney Kramer on her offer to facilitate a roundtable discussion on the topic with all the stakeholders later next month.
In other business, the council rebuffed a budget amendment put forth by Councilor Jim Kleeburg to take $220,000 from economic development funds in the Community Development Department to help fund additional requests from the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
The money would have come from funds designated to support the efforts of a grant writer the city plans on hiring next year. Councilors like Blakey thought the money would do more good if it is available for the grant writer to put forward as matching funds when applying for various grants, including those that can help the airport.
The council had multiple budget questions for airport officials during a lengthy and sometimes chaotic discussion, and ultimately asked them to bring back firmer numbers so it can make a final decision at next week’s meeting, where the 2020 city budget will be set.
The airport is asking for $481,000 in additional funding from the city to cover a remodel of the second floor into a passenger waiting area in hopes of luring a new airline, as well as a list of other items to help the facility become more self-sustaining.
Interim Airport Manager Clarence W. “Bill” McKown threw a new wrinkle into the mix Monday with a $50,000 request for additional work on the airport’s south-side business park to help finalize a proposal by Jim Maxwell to build a 12,000-square-foot hangar. The money would be used to extend utilities to the hangar and improve access with better taxiways.
The council also unanimously approved a $650,000 addition to the ongoing project to resurface Main Street between 18th and Jefferson streets due to the discovery of poor conditions under the roadway.
Public Works Director Chris Davies said initial core samples showed the project could be done by milling off the top 2½ inches of asphalt, then relaying fresh pavement. But when crews from M.L. Albright and Sons got into the road, they found a hodgepodge of poor quality asphalt and road base.
The original project was funded by a $672,670 award from the Idaho 2019 Local Strategic Initiatives program, with the city adding about $660,000 from its water fund reserves to replace the water main under the street.
Davies said the project could be completed within those funds by using a fabric membrane to separate the old and new asphalt layers, but said it could fail after just a couple of years. Councilors opted for the longer-term fix of rebuilding the entire roadway by using funds that were scheduled for the city’s hot-mix asphalt program next year. Davies said there will be no hot-mix projects completed next year due to the funding shift.
