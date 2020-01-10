Fred Scheibe has long been a quiet fixture in the public spotlight of the performing arts scene in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
He retired more than 20 years ago as artistic director of the Lewiston Civic Theatre, but his passion for the theater has remained strong even as the years have slowly advanced.
That passion is evidenced by the dozens of shows he has directed, only now on a volunteer basis.
Craig Clohessy: You retired in 1999 as artistic director of Lewiston Civic Theatre. What have you been doing since? I know you’ve stayed pretty active.
Fred Scheibe: For several years there I directed three or four plays a year. ... I’m about to turn 85, err, 86 this month. So the last couple of years I’ve kind of limited myself to one show a year.
CC: What production did you direct in 2019?
FS: “Bye Bye Birdie.”
CC: What do you have planned for this year?
FS: “My Fair Lady” in June (at the Lewiston High School auditorium).
CC: What do you like about that production?
FS: It’s just a classic production. I like the story line, I like the music, the character, and plot development is wonderful.
CC: You were a professionally trained dancer in New York City and performed both on and off Broadway. You returned from New York in 1965 and brought your talents back to the valley. Do you have a favorite production?
FS: That’s a hard question for me because for different reasons I like different productions. “Fiddler on the Roof” is one of my favorites; “Man of La Mancha,” musical-wise.
CC: For many of those years the Lewiston Civic Theatre operated out of a former church building, now the Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center. City officials condemned the building in 2016 and have since assumed ownership. They’re having inspectors in to take a look at it on Monday and the city council will decide from there what to do with the building. Do you have a thought about it? Do you think it’s a building that should be saved?
FS: Well, of course that was home to me for several years so it’s a very personal thought. But I’m sure the current board of directors (of the Lewiston Civic Theatre) will be able to come up with a plan. I’m not sure that they’ll go back into that building. One problem there was parking, of course. But I’m a history buff too and I love old buildings. I would hate to see them tear it down. So if they don’t use it as a theater, maybe a museum or something.
CC: What do you think of the Lewiston High School auditorium? I know there’s been some discussion about the Civic Theatre group moving into that location permanently after the new high school in the Orchards opens.
FS: Oh, I think it would be a good move.
CC: Why do you think so?
FS: It’s very hard to move from venue to venue. And it takes up a lot of time and discussion and problems. You can’t get it on this date, you can’t get it on that date. So, it just would be a much easier condition if they had a solid building that everybody knows the show is going to be there.
CC: What are your thoughts on the performing arts scene in the valley today compared to when you started here back in ’65?
FS: I think it’s strong. There was very little when I came back from New York. ...
CC: You’ve been directing one show a year for the Civic Theatre. Is your hope to continue doing so?
FS: Yeah, if I’m feeling good. I like having something to do. When I’m not doing that I like to travel.
CC: Anything else you’d like to add?
FS: I have three places on my travel list: the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Ontario — we go there quite often, my partner and I; the Oregon Shakespeare Festival (in Ashland, Ore.); and we just started going to the Utah Shakespeare Festival in Cedar City, and they’re really good too. When I travel, I try to take in as much theater as I can.
Fred Scheibe
Age: 85
Title/occupation: Retired artistic director, Lewiston Civic Theatre.
Family: No immediate family.
Education: 1952 graduate of Lewiston High School; American Theatre Wing/New York City, two year conservatory, majored in dance.
Hobbies/interests: Travel, theater.