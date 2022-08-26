Growing up on a farm in north central Idaho during the 1960s, Bobbi Hazeltine, nee Tatko, played basketball endlessly at a hoop on the family property. The game enchanted her. She would shoot until the cows came home.
So did her four siblings. So did a few neighbor kids.
At the Craigmont school they all attended, however, basketball fates divided into gender. Bobbi’s older brother played the game on a formal, competitive level, and Bobbi transformed herself into a spectator. As a girl, this was her assigned role, and she accepted it without thought or protest.
But she was missing a critical part of the sport.
With the passage of Title IX in 1972, when Bobbi was 12, the picture began to change. Schools began offering sports for girls on a consistent, widespread basis. Bobbi played and prospered.
The experience has been a game-changer in her life, particularly in her career as the women’s basketball coach at Walla Walla (Wash.) Junior College, where she has won games with devastating consistency. In 23 seasons she has accrued 496 wins against 162 losses (a .754 success rate) while recording three Northwest Athletic Conference championships and a near-perfect graduation rate. This despite toiling at a two-year school that requires overhauling her roster on a regular basis.
“One of the best coaches I have ever played for or coached with,” said Kati Treinen, who is married to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen, and indeed played for Bobbi at WWCC and later served her as an assistant coach. “Not only is she a great teacher of the game, but she is a mentor to all of her players. A great coach, to me, is someone who is not only passionate about their job but their players as well.”
All this would have been exceedingly difficult without Title IX, which forced schools to equalize athletic opportunities between boys and girls, even in parts of the country like Idaho that tend to cling to traditional viewpoints.
“I’m sure there are places where it’s not equal,” Bobbi, 62, said recently, “but where I work and in my world, it is. And it’s nice. I’m so envious of girls now who can do everything, because we couldn’t do anything.”
While shooting hoops on the Tatko farm, she developed a love of basketball mostly free of personal ambition (“I always knew I wanted to be coach, but I didn’t know if girls could coach,” she said, and Title IX came out of nowhere and gave her a way to nurture that love.
A few years after its passage, she turned out for basketball as a freshman at Highland High, played a year on a ragtag JV team, then moved up to varsity under a new coach, Dave Snodgrass (see related story, Page 11). The first week of practice, there wasn’t a basketball in sight. The team practiced cuts to the basket and defensive slides — all the nuances of the game that Bobbi hadn’t had a chance to learn.
“Everybody complained because it’s not basketball,” she said. “I remember going home and telling my parents, ‘This is the most fun I’ve ever had. This guy, he’s good.’ ”
The next year, Idaho introduced an official girls’ state tournament, and the year after that — Bobbi’s senior season, in 1978 — she helped the Huskies claim a state A-4 title, defeating Salmon River 38-33 in the title game at Lewiston’s Booth Hall. The cover of the Lewiston Morning Tribune the next day features Bobbi raising her arm in triumph while hugging teammate Mary Heath.
After attending North Idaho College and the University of Idaho (strictly as a student, not an athlete), Bobbi began her teaching and coaching career at Troy (Idaho) High School, coaching girls’ basketball and volleyball. In 12 seasons of Troy basketball, she won 81% of her games and claimed five state titles. Her first Troy hoops team went 9-9, and since then she’s rolled to 34 consecutive above-.500 seasons at Troy and WWCC.
She and her husband, Rory, have two grown children and have put down roots in Walla Walla, where their son Nick is athletic director at DeSales High.
“It’s all about relationships,” she said of her coaching philosophy. “If you treat your kids well, they’ll run through a wall for you. If you look at it like, ‘Hey, this is college and I’m going to be superior to you,’ that doesn’t work, especially at our level. So it’s about relationships, and it’s about simplicity. I try to keep it as simple as possible. I’ve got 15 kids from 15 different schools with 15 different coaches, and they’re all at different levels. If you make it hard, you’ll never be successful.
“I’ll sometimes tell the Title IX story,” she said. “‘You guys have so much more than I had. You need to take advantage of it.’
“Some kids get sick of hearing that,” she said, “but it’s true.”
