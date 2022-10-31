Columbia River

The Columbia River is coveted by other states in the West that are dealing with a dwindling supply of water.

 Jurgen Hess
Kenneth Hahn was an icon of progressive Los Angeles. Hahn, who died in 1997, was a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for 40 years, 1952 to 1992, and before that a member of the Los Angeles City Council.
 

Tags

Recommended for you