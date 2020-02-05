Clarkston resident Margery Troutt does not have a secret formula for how she has lived to be 100, but she suspects it is because she kept track of her family spread across the country.
Troutt and her husband, Ray, have nine children, 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
“We’ve just been trying to take care of the family,” said Margery, who will turn 100 today.
She and Ray have outlived one son and two daughters, but still have their other six children — one in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, one in Kamiah and the rest in Michigan, Colorado, California and Nevada.
The family came together with 73 guests for her 100th birthday party at the Quality Inn & Suites Conference Center Hotel in Clarkston on Saturday.
Margery and Ray married 58 years ago. They blended nine children from previous marriages into a family.
“Stay married,” Troutt advised. “There’s a lot of give and take to it, but we’ve made it 58 years and our family has always gotten along and are very helpful.”
She spent her first 60 years in California. She ran a beauty shop on the coast near San Luis Obispo.
Ray ran a successful plumbing business and invented and patented a wrench known as the Smart Dumbbell wrench, she said.
Eventually, it was time to retire and leave California.
The couple loved to play golf and they loved boating.
“I played golf until I was 92,” Troutt said.
“We have been all over,” Troutt said. “To Europe, South America, every state in the U.S. looking for a place to retire.”
Margery and Ray moved to Spring Creek, a retirement resort near Elko, Nev., where they lived for the next 10 years.
Next, they moved to Pearce, Ariz., and then Florence, Ariz., where they spent their next decade golfing together before moving to Clarkston in 2000.
They moved here because they owned a big boat and they still loved golf. “We’ve got both of those things here,” Margery said.
Margery enjoyed painting portraits of American Indians and landscapes of the Arizona desert. She painted from photos or while looking at the scenery where she lived. She used oil paints and water colors.
She can no longer see well enough to paint, but she sold quite a few pictures.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.