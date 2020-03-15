Jesse Redheart-Livings doesn’t know if he’ll live to see his 60th birthday.
The 24-year-old Pullman resident suffers from the same genetic kidney disease that killed his father prematurely last year, and it leaves him extremely vulnerable to colds and flus.
Redheart-Livings worries that people with conditions like his will be exposed to COVID-19 from food workers. But just last winter, he went to work at a local deli with flu symptoms, including a fever, after he called in sick.
He’s not alone. Fifty-one percent of food workers say they “always” or “frequently” go to work when they’re sick, according to a 2015 survey from the Center for Research and Public Policy.
Redheart-Livings said many people don’t have a choice.
“The owner said, ‘I don’t care what’s going on with you. You can either come into work, or I can fire you on the spot.’ ”
And the owner was correct. In Washington and Idaho, both at-will employment states, businesses can fire employees at any time, with or without notice or cause.
That doesn’t mean every employee faces the dilemma of going to work sick or risking unemployment. Happy Day Restaurants owner Bruce Finch recently issued a statement outlining policies in light of COVID-19, including that the company will “continue to be diligent” about sick employees not reporting for work. Finch’s 14 locations include fast food like Arby’s and Taco Time, and restaurants such as Mystic Cafe, Southway Pizzaria and Zany Graze.
“We do have several policies in place to provide assistance in the event any of our employees are required to follow quarantine protocols,” Finch said in the statement.
Happy Day Vice President for Operations Pat Rogers said Washington’s paid sick-leave law means many employees are covered there. The company has a fund to help Idaho employees who must miss work.
Many others, though, are faced with tough choices. Cassie Marshall, a student at Washington State University, said she works with babies ages 6 weeks to 12 months at a day care in western Washington, and workers are frequently sick. Marshall has worked through low-grade fever and nausea as recently as December.
“People are puking consistently,” Marshall said. “People are like, ‘We need you to be here.’ You kind of have to come in if you’re sick.”
As of 2018, Washington state law requires employers to provide earned paid sick leave to their workers. There is no such requirement in Idaho, said director Georgia Smith at the Idaho Department of Labor. The federal Family and Medical Leave Act only kicks in for businesses with 50 or more employees, Smith said.
Idaho state Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, said employers who offer paid sick leave in her district often punish employees for using it, even when they earn their days off, Green said.
In response, Green sponsored House Bill No. 475, which would prevent public and private employers from penalizing employees for taking sick leave. The bill stalled last month after being sent to General Orders for amendments.
Green said the bill was unlikely to pass in a conservative state when only union workers supported it. She said she believes more workers without union protection would like to speak out, but fear losing their jobs. So she’s not giving up.
“The intent is to come back next year with average Joes, day care workers, anybody who is working outside of a union contract,” Green said. “To prove this isn’t just a union issue. This is an issue for all workers.”
As COVID-19 cases swell in neighboring Washington, Green said it’s also a public health issue.
“We have an emergency underway,” she said. “This isn’t the time to assume everybody is trying to pull a fast one and not come to work.”
For people like Redheart-Livings, COVID-19 could be deadly. He said it weighs on him when he’s had to work while sick, because he doesn’t know who he could be hurting.
“You don’t know what your everyday Joe Schmoe has,” he said. “Looking at me, you’d never know that I have this devastating disease.”
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s website states employees have the right to speak up without fear of retaliation. Employees concerned about a workplace’s health or safety can file a Safety and Health Complaint or Protection from Retaliation Complaint on the OSHA website.