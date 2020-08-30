‘Food hugs’ feeding bodies, nurturing souls in Dayton

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
DAYTON — What began as a way to sell some extra lasagna has become an ongoing labor of love for Weinhard Café owner Mandi Wendt, and a blessing to the recipients of her generosity.
Every Friday, for the past several years, Wendt has been preparing take-and-bake meals for sale. This idea was created in 2017 when Wendt made too much lasagna for a fundraiser in memory of an employee who had recently died.
“Not knowing how many people to expect, I made about 20 too many lasagnas,” she said. “I didn’t want the already-prepped ingredients to go to waste, so we bought some aluminum pans and said, ‘Well, if it doesn’t sell, we will have a full lasagna freezer.’ ”
The extra meals were offered on Facebook, and to Wendt’s surprise, they sold out within an hour. Thus, the Weinhard Café was launched into the Friday take-and-bake business.
When indoor dining closed in March because of the COVID-19 shutdown, Wendt had to furlough four employees, and she was pretty anxious about the restaurant’s future.
She was able to switch gears, thanks to the take-and-bake meals.
“We had disposable pans, and some recipes already worked out, and put the menu into place for the first week, with the hopes of maybe selling 20 meals for the entire week,” Wendt said.
“The community blew me away with their response.”
Wendt was selling 20 meals a day and could barely keep up with demand, and she was able to bring her employees back to work.
Then she reached out to Vicki Zoller, administrator of the All Things Dayton Facebook page, for help in getting community members to nominate people in need to receive free family-style meals.
Wendt said she was a little worried about simply giving food away, given the current economic climate; however, the thought of families who may be in need bothered her more.
She said Zoller accepted the request and began organizing the effort.
After the first few months, she said it became harder to identify people in need, and it was decided to cast the net more widely.
Small-business owners, school district staff, hospital employees and many others have been recipients of Wendt’s generosity.
Carol Anderson received a “food hug” from the cafe shortly after her husband died in February; she said it gave her a warm feeling to think somebody cared.
Jennifer Lingo, a swing shift charge nurse in the Booker Rest Home, was also a recipient of Wendt’s generosity when she and other Booker Rest Home staff received “food hugs” at the end of July.
“Having a food and beverage background, I was blown away and deeply touched by such a large undertaking and immense gift. This community is so amazing, and it only makes me want to give back more,” Lingo said
To date, Wendt has donated 70 take-and-bake meals with money from her own pocket. She has been able to provide many more meals thanks to individual donations and a grant from the Dayton-Columbia County Fund.
The Dayton-Columbia County Fund joined Wendt’s efforts early on, with a grant for $7,000 so that four restaurants — Chief Springs Fire and Irons, My Dad’s Place, Fiesta En Jalisco, and the Weinhard Café — could provide 40 family-style meals each week to people in need.
Although the funds from the DCCF grant has been dispersed, Wendt is still accepting individual donations with the following pledge: “If they give $100, I will add $100 on top of that,” she said.
Donations can be dropped off at the café at 258 E. Main St.
— Michele Smith, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday
MVSD board hears from public at first open meeting since March
KOOSKIA — “As we go into public input, let’s remember to be respectful of one another,” as well as the process, reminded Mountain View School District 244 chairwoman Rebecca Warden at the Aug. 17 regular board meeting held at Clearwater Valley High School’s cafeteria. This was the first in-person meeting with public attendance allowed since March, because of COVID-19 precautions.
During public input, each person who signed up prior to the meeting was allowed three minutes to comment and/or ask questions.
Joe Tosten, Grangeville patron and CV elementary teacher, started off by saying he understands the district is in a “tight spot” and the teachers who have recently resigned have “made agonizing decisions, but they had to take care of their families.”
Central Idaho Education Association members have previously stated these mass resignations are because of the board cutting the spouse/dependent insurance premiums to zero, making the entire cost up to each employee.
Tosten also questioned what another community concern regarding comp time has been.
“I would like to know the amount paid out, have a list of who was paid and what they were paid, and a timeline of when the payments were made,” Tosten said. “It’s puzzling, because I do not recall this ever being mentioned in a previous board meeting,” but understand it has occurred.
Warden asked Tosten to file a public records request so the matter could be addressed “properly and thoroughly.” Earlier in the meeting, Warden assured the public all the emails and other correspondence and concerns the board has received have been reviewed, and she thanked patrons for their engagement in district issues.
Patron Renita Lee, a CV graduate, now of Grangeville, asked how many grants have been written by the administrative staff within the past five years, how much was saved by not having spring sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, why Harris Ridge families did not have meal or homework delivery or in lieu of transportation payments in June, noted a discrepancy she found in overall extracurricular funds, and had an aside for Tosten regarding the comp time question.
“That’s a question I asked 46 days ago,” she said when Tosten asked when he might expect a response on the subject.
Patron Bruce King, of Grangeville, asked Superintendent Todd Fiske how he would define success, but was reminded questions could not be answered in public session. His time ran out before he was finished speaking and he was asked to stop.
In other news, Fiske reported activity (extracurricular) fees within the district were raised; however, the number (4.99 percent) fell in at less than 5 percent needed to have a public hearing on the matter. Fees are $88 per child per activity for 2020-21.
Following executive session, the board voted unanimously in favor of a resolution to not fund any employee dependent insurance premiums and stick with the same salary schedule and 188-day contract as the 2019-20 school year.
“Whereas a financial emergency was declared June 15,” due in part to the failure of the $3.9 million levy, “and after nine negotiation sessions with no definitive agreements,” Warden read, the board imposed the above-mentioned items, as well as to not fund any of the insurance buydown program.
In a separate motion, the board also voted in unanimously to adjust the district calendar and add back in the eight furlough days taken from administrative and noncertified staff at a previous board meeting.
The decisions came on the heels of Fiske telling the board that “20 — no, more than 20 counting paraprofessionals and other staff” have resigned from MVSD this school year. He said various reason were given for the resignations; however, the reasons varied from the board taking away insurance, negotiations going awry, COVID-19 and simply deciding upon other jobs.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Splash pad for Kamiah still planned, but delayed
KAMIAH — When the idea surfaced of getting a splash pad for Kooskia City Park a couple of years ago, Freedom Northwest Credit Union decided to donate the equipment to Kooskia and quickly realized that it was cheaper to buy two units and donate the second one to Kamiah.
With the city pool still closed because of major maintenance issues, the installation of a splash pad would be a fun, convenient and safe place for kids of all ages to play to keep cool during the dog days of summer. Kooskia’s splash pad has been up and operating for a couple of seasons and has proven to be very popular with the local kids. Parents like it, too, since it keeps their children out of a river that can be dangerous.
However, it turns out that nothing is ever easy in Kamiah, and the splash pad installation has been beset with a number of difficulties, not the least of which is where to install it. Does it go in at Riverfront Park or Dupont Park, nearby to the nonoperational pool, or is there a better location?
The city of Kamiah website states the upcoming splash pad will be installed in Dupont Park, but that is still uncertain, according to Mayor Betty Heater.
“We have not made that decision, yet,” Heater said. “We are working with the pool committee, and I can let you know when we have the next meeting. There should be some pool business coming up fairly soon.”
Scott Garrett, president/CEO of Freedom Northwest Credit Union in Kamiah, spoke about the splash pad and possible installation of it.
“When the credit union purchased the unit for Kooskia, we decided to purchase two units, with the plan of also donating one to the city of Kamiah, as well,” Garrett said. “We really wanted to donate a splash pad to each town, and by purchasing two units at once, we got better pricing.”
Garrett said all the materials to build the unit are in place, even the benches. They are in storage until a decision on the best location for the splash pad has been made.
“We want it in. The city wants it in,” Garrett said, “but there needs to be a consensus on location by all concerned before we can move forward.”
It all sounds simple enough; hold a meeting and vote on it. But it isn’t. The real problem is the pool. The pool committee received some grant money to do repairs, but it is not sure if it will be sufficient to carry out the work. Additionally, the pool has been shut down for some time and repair work needed may have increased since the original inspection, meaning that a clear timetable for repairs is not yet attainable. If repairs can be completed soon, odds are that the splash pad will be adjacent to the pool. If the repairs are not forthcoming, then Riverfront Park may be the better location. Even that is not certain, as the park has been known to flood during severe weather incidents. This, in turn, could affect the splash pad fountain as the water jets could become plugged by sediment from flooding.
“I have put a construction management specialist in touch with the city, pool committee, and others in the community,” Garrett said. “Between them it will eventually be handled, but we have to make sure that the water aspect of the project is properly done. Hopefully, this will all be worked out by next summer.”
— Peter DuPre, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday