Pity the poor chickens wandering around winglessly because somebody cut off their flappers to make Buffalo wings for the Super Bowl.

Judging from the recipe mail in my inbox, Buffalo wings must be the official food of the annual Clash of the Titans. There was a time when any picnic or celebration featured fried chicken and potato salad but it looks like we’ve gotten more sophisticated without getting healthier. The calories we give up by switching from deep fried chicken pieces to puny wings covered in hot sauce, we make up for in beer and potato chips.

Tags

Recommended for you