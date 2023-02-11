Pity the poor chickens wandering around winglessly because somebody cut off their flappers to make Buffalo wings for the Super Bowl.
Judging from the recipe mail in my inbox, Buffalo wings must be the official food of the annual Clash of the Titans. There was a time when any picnic or celebration featured fried chicken and potato salad but it looks like we’ve gotten more sophisticated without getting healthier. The calories we give up by switching from deep fried chicken pieces to puny wings covered in hot sauce, we make up for in beer and potato chips.
So it all balances out.
Since the Super Bowl is, ipso facto, a national holiday, it’s not surprising that it has its own traditional food. What I can’t figure out, though, is why chicken wings have become the thing.
Holiday foods generally symbolize something about the holiday. We eat turkey on Thanksgiving because the Pilgrims did, or so we’re told.
Hot dogs go with the Fourth of July because when George Washington and his troops were camped out at Valley Forge they couldn’t get pizza delivered.
People eat ham on Christmas, I don’t know why. Maybe it’s just so they don’t have to gag down another turkey.
And on Groundhog’s Day? Sausage patties, of course. (Ground hog).
But on the Super Bowl, which is the ultimate macho matchup, you would think folks would go for some kind of he-man food, like ribs or Fred Flintstone-sized turkey legs.
Chicken wings, even Buffalo wings that are usually spicy, are still rather delicate. Chicken wings are something I might expect to see at a ladies’ luncheon or a bowling party. A dish you might eat four or five of and then wash them down with seltzer water. Followed by bourbon on the rocks.
And besides, whoever gave them the name “Buffalo wings”? Buffaloes don’t have wings and if they did they’d probably be as big as a California condor.
Pairing chicken wings with a championship football game doesn’t make sense. But neither does making a gladiator sport a national holiday.