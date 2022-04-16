Applications for the second round of Food Assistance Resiliency grants through the Washington State Department of Agriculture will open Monday with completed applications due June 10.
About $16 million will be available for distribution to eligible hunger relief organizations, including those that do not currently have contracts with the agriculture department’s food assistance programs.
Grant funding will prioritize recommendations of the Washington State Hunger Relief Capacity Report; organizations with leadership that include Black, indigenous and other people of color; rural, less dense and underserved communities; and statewide representation.
The grants are meant to support the work of eligible hunger relief organizations, such as meal programs, food banks, food pantries, delivery programs and more in response to COVID-19. Awards may range from less than $5,000 to more than $100,000.
Anyone wishing more information may visit agr.wa.gov/Grants.