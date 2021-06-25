ANATONE — It may be hotter than normal, but organizers of Anatone Day are encouraging folks to help celebrate their community Saturday.
After a year of being cooped up and missing out on the 2020 gathering, residents of this rural town say they’re eager to see friends and neighbors and enjoy a fun day of music, horseshoes, an ATV poker run, barbecue and dancing.
Triple-digit heat won’t stop the party at the Community Hall, and lots of cold water and shade canopies will be available, said Rod Sangster, who serves on the organizing committee.
Sangster, 73, said some of the Anatone residents who will be there are descendents of pioneers who settled in the area in the 1800s.
“At one time, Anatone was as big as Asotin, and Clarkston was practically nonexistent,” he said.
Anatone was the first city established in Asotin County, according to the Asotin Museum archives. These days, the population is estimated at less than 50, and it remains a close-knit community.
The annual event draws natives and newcomers, Sangster said. Some recall attending the old Anatone High School, which was home to students from 1879 to 1976, when it consolidated with Asotin.
“Everyone is welcome to our celebration,” he said. “It’s a good time for us to get together.”
All proceeds from Anatone Day will go toward the maintenance and operation of the Community Hall, a hub for the farming town.
Events kick off at 11 a.m. with the Cowboy Christian Balladeers and a horseshoe tournament. A barbecue pork lunch “with all the trimmings” will be served at noon for $7 a plate. Various vendors will be on site throughout the day, and “Anatone Day” shirts will be for sale.
Kids’ games begin at 1 p.m., followed by an ATV poker run at 1:30 p.m. The cost to participate is $5 per hand, and Sangster said the winner usually walks away with “a good chunk of cash.”
A raffle and live auction will start at 4 p.m., and the dancing runs from 7-11 p.m. with music provided by the Beargrass band.
In addition, Sangster will be making music during the day at his player piano. An antique tractor display and homemade pies are also on the agenda, and everyone who attends is encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
“Come out and enjoy the day,” Sangster said. “There will be plenty of rehydration opportunities.”
Anatone Day
Time: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Events: music, horseshoe tournament, barbecue lunch, kids’ games, ATV poker run, antique tractor display, raffle and live auction, dance.
Cost: $7 a plate for barbecue; $5 per hand for poker run.