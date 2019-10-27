After a tension-filed year, the Mountain View School Board could see a shake-up in the Nov. 5 election.
Challengers and incumbents alike seem to agree there has been a breakdown in communication between the school board, community members and the teachers union.
Heated contract negotiations led to the deterioration of relationships between the board and the Central Idaho Education Association, which filed two lawsuits targeting the school district’s bargaining practices and alleged public records violations.
District staff issued a vote of no confidence in the board in May, calling for the resignation of its five members.
Board President Lot Smith decided not to run for reelection after serving for 12 years and credited the teachers union for his less-than-enjoyable time over the past year.
That opened the door for Melisa Kaschmitter, the sole person who filed for his seat, to secure a spot on the board. Kaschmitter, of Grangeville, works at Gem Chain Bar, which manufactures harvester products.
Incumbents Mike Dominguez, of zone 4, and Casey Smith, of zone 2, face challengers Pam Reidlen and Norma Staaf, respectively.
Dominguez said he almost sold his home and moved out of the area because of backlash he received for board decisions. He decided to seek reelection after some conservative community members asked him to run, spurring his last-minute decision to file.
“Talking with my family, they didn’t feel like we should allow the personal attacks to push me out of what I do,” Dominguez said. “I don’t agree with my opponent’s views.”
If reelected, his top priority is to fight for more state funding. He’d also like to see more career and technical education opportunities for the school district’s students.
“Twenty-six percent of our funding comes from our local levies, and I continue to go to Boise and continue to talk to our representatives and tell them we need more funding,” Dominguez said. “The state has a constitutional obligation to provide free and equitable education to all students, and they are not doing that. We have to change… how the schools are funded.”
Dominguez said the biggest difference between him and challenger Reidlen is that he is not endorsed by anyone.
“I represent the community, I represent the staff of the schools and I represent the children, while my opponent is being heavily supported by the teachers union,” he said.
He has three children in the schools, Dominguez said, and a mother-in-law on a fixed income, so he’s invested in what happens in the schools and with the levy.
Reidlen said her top priority is to restore public trust and confidence in the school board, which she also said is the biggest challenge.
As she’s talked to constituents, Reidlen said she continually hears that people are unhappy with the current makeup of the board.
“People have not felt they can actually voice themselves and be heard,” she said. “Mr. Dominguez is a very nice guy, but the community, I feel, has lost confidence and they just want a change.”
Originally, Reidlen was asked to run after no one else filed. But with Dominguez’s decision to once again run, Reidlen said the election will give the community options.
“I figured I may as well give people a choice,” she said.
Reidlen believes the election should not be focused on politics or religion. Instead, it should be about who can help give students the best education the community can support.
“Whatever one’s political beliefs are, or whatever, they should set those aside, because that shouldn’t be the issue,” she said. “People have said this is an attempt at a liberal takeover of the school board.”
She believes her experience as a teacher for more than two decades could be a valuable asset to the school board. She most recently taught in Kamiah.
“Right now, the incumbents are all businessmen. There’s just one woman,” Reidlen said. “You can’t run education like a business. It’s not a for-profit kind of thing.”
Casey Smith, school board director of zone 2, said he’s running for reelection because he wants to protect children from outside influences like the National Education Association and Planned Parenthood. He said both organizations are pushing curriculum about gender and sex education to students who are too young.
“I don’t think that 6-year-old boys should be taught masturbation in school,” Smith said.
His major concern is the district’s finances and budget.
“The biggest challenge is finding substantial finances to satisfy the union, because they are never satisfied,” he said, referring to the drawn-out contract negotiations.
He also said the state needs to do its part to ensure education is funded properly, a task Smith said is not currently being accomplished.
While his priority will be the fiscal health of the school district, Smith said he’s also focused on “the physical and emotional protection for the children.”
Last year, the district provided training to staff members so certain employees could conceal and carry firearms at the various schools. It was a move Smith strongly supports.
He’d also like to see more career and technical education opportunities like advanced welding, carpentry and courses in mechanics, to prepare kids who don’t want to go to college.
He said the major difference between him and challenger Staaf are their political views.
“I’m conserviative, and she’s very liberal,” Smith said. “Last year I went to a Trump rally, and she attended three anti-Trump marches.”
Staaf said her campaign slogan is “students first.”
“I feel like that’s how a school board should be run, to think first about the needs of the students,” Staaf said. “Obviously, there are budget limitations and choices that have to be made, but there have been decisions made in the last year in particular that don’t seem to be doing that.”
Staaf wants to work closely with the superintendent and administration to ensure there is a fair and consistent process for decisions on pay, hiring and contract renewals. She’d also like the board to be as transparent as possible by, in part, welcoming public input when decisions are made.
Staaf has a handful of goals she’d like to accomplish, if elected. Those include the creation of a welcoming environment at school board meetings, the preparation of students for college and the workforce, and spending money wisely, while seeking outside funding and new technology.
The biggest challenge the district faces is declining enrollment, she said, which leads to financial concerns.
Staaf said she’s a good candidate for the position because she’s a strong believer in public education and has experience serving the public, having been on various nonprofit and education-related boards.
“I have the time and the capacity to really dig down deep on the issues,” she said. “I would come to the board meetings prepared and having researched any new issues that come up.”
As for Lot Smith, he decided not to seek reelection because he said it’s time to refocus his life.
“I just got other things going on in my life, so we’re going to be spending extended time out of the area,” he said. “Other than the last year, (my time on the school board) was an enjoyable and fun time.”
He also said that since William “Woody” Woodford was named the interim superintendent, the school district has been able to move forward with better communication. A search for a permanent administrator is ongoing.
“The change in superintendent is a major, major step in the right direction,” he said.
———
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.
Candidate bios
Zone 2 candidates
Incumbent Mike Dominguez
Age: 50
Family: Married with five children
Education: Graduate of Asotin High School, six years in U.S. Navy
Employment: Owner of Five Star Forestry
Residency: Five miles outside of Kooskia
Challenger Pam Reidlen
Age: 71
Family: Married with no children
Education: Bachelor’s degree in education
Employment: Retired educator of 22 years
Residency: Outside of Kooskia
Zone 4 candidates
Incumbent Casey Smith
Age: 65
Family: Married with eight kids, 39 grandkids
Education: High school graduate
Employment: Cattle rancher
Residency: Clearwater
Challenger Norma Staaf
Age: 57
Family: Married, no children
Education: Bachelor’s degree in landscaping architecture
Employment: Retired, but serves as substitute teacher/librarian and freelance writer
Residency: Harpster