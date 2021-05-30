From helping to guide the aircraft to counting swimming pools, three local girls thoroughly enjoyed their brief time in the mostly blue skies Saturday morning in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Hannah Aiken, 12, Ella Tretheway, 12, and Claire Ledgerwood, 11, took flight for about 30 minutes from the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport in a 1955 Cessna 170, courtesy of the Lewiston chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.
The free flight was a reward for the girls’ hard work participating in SeaPerch, an underwater robotics program for elementary, middle school and high school students. Their recently formed team, ECH Science, enabled the sixth graders to gain engineering and technical skills in addition to participating in the 2021 International SeaPerch Challenge.
Rob Setlow, who mentored the girls in their SeaPerch project and is a member of EAA Chapter 328 in Lewiston, said the flight was also an opportunity to introduce the girls to aviation as part of the EAA’s Young Eagles program.
The program, launched in 1992, gives youth ages 8-17 their first free ride in an airplane in order to introduce and inspire them in the world of aviation, according to the EAA’s website.
“That was so much fun,” Ledgerwood said when she exited the plane.
Tretheway said she counted about 40 swimming pools from the air. Counting the pools was her favorite part of the experience, she said.
Ledgerwood and Tretheway sat in the backseat while Aiken and Johnny Stewart, a retired army pilot and Vietnam veteran, sat up front in Stewart’s plane.
Aiken said she got to control the aircraft at times.
“I was scared because she was flying,” Tretheway said.
The EAA website says more than 2 million children have enjoyed a free introductory flight through the Young Eagles program.
Stewart, an EAA member, said after Saturday’s flight he has flown 840 of those children.
“I like to watch their reaction,” Stewart said of the children he flies. “All of them react differently.”
He said some passengers have gotten sick after takeoff over the years so he has had to turn around and land. Others catch on quickly in controlling the aircraft while airborne.
Stewart said most of them can’t reach the rudder pedals with their feet so he controls those while a child in the front passenger seat grabs the yoke, or control wheel.
Prior to departure, Stewart took the three girls around the perimeter of the aircraft explaining the different parts and functions, as well as basic aerodynamics, like lift and drag.
Tamara Ledgerwood, Claire’s mother, said she was a little concerned about her daughter flying but knew Stewart was very experienced. Plus, she said she grew up around planes as her father and grandfather were pilots.
“I’ve been wanting to get the kids involved in flight as well for the longest time,” Tamara Ledgerwood said.
She said she would love her children to get their pilot’s licenses one day.
Rachel Jameton, Aiken’s mother, said she was excited for her daughter and her longtime friends to do something new and adventurous, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to be isolated.
“Rob has done a really nice job of setting up situations that are both challenging and mind opening but also safe and things that the kids can succeed in,” Jameton said.
