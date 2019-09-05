It was a night for Idaho cowboys to shine at the 85th edition of the Lewiston Roundup on Wednesday, but a rider from Texas was the brightest star during the Xtreme Bulls competition.
A Challis, Idaho, man set the tone with a thrilling first ride of the night at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. Ruger Piva easily made the buzzer on a bull named Weigh Me Up. But the ride, which scored 83.5, was anything but easy.
The slobbering bull spun as he kicked his hind end skyward. Piva stayed on top with one hand on the rope and the other waving in the air as his body somehow kept pace with the massive bull’s twists and turns.
“That is a good sign,” roared longtime rodeo announcer Will Rassmussen when Piva dismounted.
“It felt good,” Piva said. “I’ve seen that bull a bunch. I knew it was one to possibly set me back on track for the (National Finals Rodeo) in November.”
His score held well into the evening. But Brady Portenier, of Caldwell, had a better ride on Raisin Dip, a bull with a dark brown head and shoulders and white back end that Rassmussen said “is rarely ridden.”
But ride the malevolent creature Portenier did, to a score of 86.5 and the lead.
Portenier was unfamiliar with his ride.
“I didn’t know anything about him,” Portenier said. “He was a big bull and he bucked good. I was happy to have him.”
All of the bull riders are vying to finish the season in the top 15 in the world, which brings an invitation to the National Final Rodeo in Las Vegas. Portenier, ranked 23rd, helped his cause.
But the Idaho riders were outdone by J.T. Moore, of Alvin, Texas. He somehow stayed atop Lil Man, a wild black bull, for a crowd-pleasing romp. The angry animal spun, dipped his head and kicked his back end as he continued to make tight, fast circles.
“My buddy said he’s real good,” Moore said, adding that the bull almost faked him out. “He’s supposed to go left, but he went right today.”
But he held on for the night’s top score, 90, and the Xtreme Bulls title. Moore thanked heaven for the honor.
“I’m blessed,” he said. “God blessed me, letting me do what I love. I’m too lazy to work and too scared to steal.”
The No. 7 bull rider in the world, Trey Benton III, of Rock Island, Texas, had a wild ride on Slingshot to take third place with an 85. His chaps flapped as the bull bucked and spun, but it wasn’t enough to best Moore.
“He was pretty good,” Benton said of Slingshot. “I’ve never even seen him, but he looked big in the chute. The bigger, the better.”
It was a pleasant night that started hot but cooled to the mid-80s as the sun set and the action heated up. Clown Cody Sosebee, making his first stop at the Lewiston Roundup, entertained the crowd of 3,277 during slow moments with antics such as dancing to Beyonce’s “All the Single Ladies” in a black leotard. The bull fighters earned their pay by slashing in front of bulls like Ur Welcome, who tried to punish bull rider Adam Lucero, of Tooele, Utah, who made the buzzer before making a hard dismount to the dirt.
The night momentarily took a scary turn on the second ride of the evening when a bull named Hard Feelings took two massive jumps and sent Eli Vastbinder, of Union Grove, N.C., hard to the ground. The bull also hit the turf and rolled on the cowboy, who stayed down for several minutes while being tended by medics. Vastbinder was eventually helped to his feet and walked out of the arena.
A few minutes later, a still-dazed Vastbinder was fishing around in his mouth for something. He pulled his finger out, a white chip stuck to the tip.
“That’s my teeth,” he said with dirt from the arena still plastered to the sweat on his face.
