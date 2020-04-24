Flying fish

A sand roller jumps out of the Snake River in hopes of catching an insect on a recent evening in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Today’s valley forecast calls for a high of 68 and a slight chance of rain. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

