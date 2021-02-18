Flurry of bills rushed to committees

BOISE — Monday was the transmittal deadline for new bill introductions, so lawmakers spent the past week rushing to get their proposals on the committee agendas.
That meant multiple bills were introduced in multiple committees, often at the same time. Some of them slipped through the cracks as far as media coverage goes, so they didn’t get the attention they warranted.
Here are a few examples:
Senate Bill 1112 — Introduced Monday
This is a companion bill to a proposed constitutional amendment that passed the House on a 51-18 vote on Jan. 21.
The amendment would give the Legislature the authority to call itself back into session upon written request from 60 percent of the members of the House and Senate.
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said SB 1112 provides greater detail regarding the procedures that would be used to call a special session.
Among other things, it clarifies that any petition for a special session must explain the need for the session and specify what subject or subjects will be considered. It also gives the secretary of state responsibility for certifying that the 60 percent threshold has been met.
“Rather than put a bunch of language in a constitutional amendment, we thought it necessary to have a bill that puts into code the process for that 60 percent determination,” Winder said.
The bill also prohibits lawmakers from considering or passing any bills during a special session that are outside of the subject matter specified in the proclamation.
The intent of that language, Winder said, is to ensure that if someone petitions for a special session on one subject, it won’t suddenly turn into a runaway session that considers an endless variety of issues.
The Senate has yet to hold a public hearing on the proposed constitutional amendment. Winder said the intent is for the Senate State Affairs Committee to consider it and SB 1112 at the same time.
House Bill 133 — Introduced Feb. 10
This would more than triple the amount of general fund sales tax dollars going to the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation program.
The mitigation account currently receives 1 percent of gross state sales tax collections, or about $18 million per year. The Idaho Transportation Department uses the money to bond for state transportation projects.
Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, and Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian — the leaders of the House and Senate transportation committees, respectively — want to increase the mitigation account funding to 3 percent of gross sales tax receipts, or about $57 million per year. They would also shift 40 percent of the money to local highway projects, as determined by local units of government.
The bill also increases vehicle title fees from $14 to $42 per title. Of that amount, $28 — which would result in at least $15 million total — would go to local units of government for additional mitigation efforts.
Palmer indicated the bill could be tweaked, depending on what kind of tax relief proposals are approved this session.
“That will affect what we’re able to do,” he said.
Palmer has been one of the leaders in the effort to steer more general fund dollars into the state’s transportation system.
House Bill 149 — Introduced Feb. 10
This measure extends the sunset date on the coronavirus immunity statute by a full year, to July 1, 2022.
The immunity law was approved during the three-day special session last August. It provides civil liability protection for schools, businesses, colleges and universities, and higher education institutions, in the event they’re sued for damages or injury resulting from exposure to COVID-19.
The intent of the bill was to give businesses and other entities some assurance that could operate without being threatened by frivolous lawsuits.
The law doesn’t apply to public health districts, state or federal agencies or foreign governments; nor does it shield entities that act with willful or reckless misconduct. It was set to expire July 1, but that would be extended by a year if this bill is approved.
Senate Bill 1117 – Introduced Monday
Sponsored by Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, and Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, this bill creates a “Quality Educator Loan Repayment Assistance” program.
The intent of the legislation is to help attract and retain qualified teachers and counselors in isolated rural and economically disadvantaged school districts.
Teachers or counselors serving in such districts would be eligible for state funding to help pay off their student loans. The repayment assistance would increase from $1,500 the first year to $4,500 in the fourth and final year. The estimated cost of the program is $1 million per year.
The State Board of Education would be responsible for promulgating rules to determine which teachers and counselors could receive the repayment assistance.
House Bill 161 — Introduced Friday
This legislation increases the fees for driver’s licenses and ID cards by $5. The amount counties receive for issuing the licenses would increase by the same amount.
The fiscal note on the bill indicates county fees for issuing the licenses haven’t increased in more than 23 years. The fees were originally intended to cover the cost of running the program; however, as costs continue to rise, some counties now have to subsidize the program with local property tax dollars.
