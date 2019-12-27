LONGVIEW, Wash. — Influenza cases are on the rise in Cowlitz County and across the region, marking one of the earliest flu seasons in nearly 15 years, according to an infectious disease specialist.
Most recent numbers from reporting laboratories show Cowlitz County’s influenza positivity rate, or the percent of influenza tests that come back positive, at 24 percent for the week of Dec. 8.
For the same week, the national rate was 16.3 percent, the state rate was 23 percent and the Oregon rate was 27.3 percent.
At the same time last year, the rate in Cowlitz County was less than 10 percent, according to the report from Clark County Public Health.
Last year, the season peaked in late February. The year before, influenza positivity reached its height in early January, according to the report.
“As we have seen in the past, flu seasons are often unpredictable and can vary each year,” said Dr. Katie Sharff, Kaiser Permanente Northwest infectious disease specialist, in an email.
People with the flu can spread it to others as much as 6 feet away, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Symptoms can begin about two days after the virus enters the body, so people with the flu can spread it to others before knowing they are sick. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, fatigue and sometimes vomiting or diarrhea.
Most people with the flu will recover in less than two weeks, according to the CDC.
In Washington, 5.8 percent of visits to participating clinics were for influenza-like illness, above the baseline of 1.5 percent, according to the Department of Health.
“This season is unique in that we are seeing a predominance of influenza B early in the season,” Sharff said. “The B strain usually comes at the end of flu season, towards February or March.”
Sharff said the flu vaccine protects against both strains. Kaiser is reaching out to high-risk patients with letters and phone calls to urge them to get a flu shot.
These are patients who are both at higher risk for flu and less likely to get a flu shot on their own, according to Kaiser.
According to Kaiser, there are many misconceptions and myths about flu vaccines that prevent individuals from getting a flu shot.
Recent CDC studies show that vaccination can reduce the risk of flu illness between 40 percent and 60 percent when the vaccines are well-matched against the viruses, according to Kaiser.
“It is not too late to get a flu shot,” Sharff said. “We encourage everyone who is unvaccinated to go out and get a flu shot today to provide the best protection for themselves and loved ones.”