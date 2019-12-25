TACOMA — A Pierce County child younger than the age of 5 died from flu-related complications according to the Tacoma Pierce Health Department, and doctors say it’s the same strain of virus that led to the death of a child in King County last week.
The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department noted the child who died there also suffered from underlying health conditions, local news media reported.
“Sadly, flu strains currently in circulation this season have hit the young very hard,” said Nigel Turner, division director for the Communicable Disease Control Division.
Adrian Pierce said her grandson Santana Patterson, 12, was diagnosed with influenza at an urgent care clinic, because his doctor was booked up with appointments for flu symptoms.
Doctors in Pierce County said a B-strain of the flu virus was the cause of death for the child there, and they said it’s the same strain which also lead to the death of a King County child last week. It was the first child flu-related death there in 10 years.