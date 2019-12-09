Flu arrives early in Spokane

SPOKANE — Spokane came down with the flu early this year.
Nationwide, flu season also started early this year. While it’s not officially flu season in Spokane County, the Spokane Regional Health District has reported an increase of flu cases in the community.
“We’re definitely seeing it earlier,” said Malia Nogle, an epidemiologist at the health district. “We usually don’t see levels increase until the end of December and usually peak with our highest amount of cases in January, but we are seeing cases early.”
Washington is one of 12 states the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified as having high influenzalike illness activity so far this flu season. Not all counties have officially declared flu season, which occurs when 10 percent of those tested for the flu test positive for two weeks in a row. This week, Spokane County met that threshold for the first time. If it happens again next week, flu season will officially be here.
But this flu season may look different than usual.
Nogle said influenza A is typically seen in the winter time, but this year, Spokane’s trends are following national trends, with influence B outpacing influenza A. Influenza B is usually not seen until spring.
Flu shots, offered at doctor’s offices or pharmacies usually for little to no cost, can help prevent the flu, and Nogle said this is true even if a person gets sick.
“Get your flu vaccine,” Nogle said. The vaccine, she added, “is the best protection you can get. Even if you do get it and get the flu, the vaccine can offer some protection to prevent more serious illness or complications and even death.”
The CDC recommends that anyone older than 6 months get a flu shot. Flu symptoms include high fever, serious cough and respiratory issues, sore throat, and aches and pains.
Statewide, the Washington State Department of Health has reported three deaths from the flu, in Franklin, Pierce and Kittitas counties.
It is too early for health officials to determine whether this year’s vaccines are effective. It can take two weeks to develop the antibodies from the vaccine necessary for making it effective, Nogle said.
“Stay home when you’re sick, especially to protect those that have compromised immune systems,” Nogle said.
Nogle encouraged those experiencing flulike symptoms to contact their primary care doctor or urgent care before going to hospital emergency departments.
People of all ages in Spokane County have tested positive for the flu this year.