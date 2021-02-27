Flows exiting Dworshak Dam and Reservoir will increase starting Sunday as the Army Corps of Engineers makes room for spring snowmelt and attempts to lessen the chances of water quality exceedances in March and April.
According to a news release from the agency’s Walla Walla District, flows from the dam are scheduled to begin rising from about 4,200 cubic feet per second Sunday to about 15,000 cfs by Monday morning. The releases, prompted by recent snow in the mountains that feed the North Fork of the Clearwater River, will be held steady at about the 15,000 cfs level through Friday and will not be subject to daily fluctuations designed to meet demand for electrical power.
About 10,500 cfs, the maximum possible, will be released through hydroelectric turbines at the dam and the remainder will flow through the dam’s spillway.
The Corps will attempt to keep gas saturation levels downriver of the dam below the Idaho water quality standard of 110 percent, but, according to the news release, they may spike to about 118 percent. High levels of saturated gas can harm fish.
The releases next week are designed to provide the agency flexibility to stay under the 110 percent standard when it releases more water later in March and in April when Dworshak National Fish Hatchery and Clearwater Hatchery will be releasing juvenile salmon and steelhead.
The Clearwater River will rise less than 1 foot per hour, measured at the U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Peck, during the ramp-up Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Late last month, the Corps evacuated water from the reservoir and worked with the Bonneville Power Administration so the flows running through the dam’s turbines matched daily electrical demand. That led to dramatic daily fluctuations, known as load following.
Fisheries managers from the Nez Perce Tribe, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and others asked the two federal agencies to refrain from load following in the future, saying it not only disrupts steelhead angling but can harm juvenile fall chinook and flush kokanee from the reservoir. That request has not yet been resolved but the federal agencies pledged not to pursue load following without first consulting the fisheries managers.