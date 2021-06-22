AHSAHKA —The Army Corps of Engineers will increase flows from Dworshak Dam, starting today, from 1,500 cubic feet per second to the maximum powerhouse capacity of 9,400 cubic feet per second by Thursday night.
The river will rise approximately 0.5 feet during the flow changes tonight, according to a Corps news release. The river level is expected to remain in the same range through the end of the week.
This increase in release is being made to support flow augmentation intended to keep the tailwater of Lower Granite at or below 68 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the news release.