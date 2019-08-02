Flood-damaged roads largely repaired

GRANGEVILLE — Nearly fourth months after last spring’s disastrous flooding, repair work on several Idaho County routes is nearing completion.
Idaho County Road and Bridge Supervisor Gene Meinen said Thursday that Glenwood Road, about 1 mile northeast of Kamiah, is expected to be restored by the end of next week, allowing residents direct access to their property.
“The main site is nearly complete where the big culvert washed out at the intersection of Adams Grade” and Glenwood Road, Meinen said. “The big push on all this is, if it’s completed by Oct. 4, the Federal Highway Administration will pay 100 percent of it. ... So for the inconvenience caused to the residents, we’ll try to get it done as soon as possible.”
During the floods April 9-11, a culvert at the intersection of Adams Grade and Glenwood Road, also known as the Tommy Ta Ha Road, was inundated and washed out a huge chunk of the roadway, making that route impassable.
The area received 9.27 inches of rain from April 3-24, which was “record setting,” said Jerry Zumalt, the county’s emergency services coordinator.
The grade continued to erode even after the rains stopped, making the area impassable to residents, who were forced to use detour routes. County officials worried that having the road out of commission was a major public safety risk because emergency vehicles would not be able to easily reach people who live beyond the intersection.
In April, the county commissioners voted to bypass the usual bid process to allow work to begin quickly, and, according to Meinen, the federal government agreed to pay all the costs because of the critical nature of the damage.
The repairs include the Glenwood-Adams Grade intersection, as well as five sites on the upper segment of the road.
The total costs of the repairs will be about $1.85 million, Meinen said. Cook and Sons are the main contractors on the work.
Repair work on Sally Ann and Clear Creek roads near Stites also is expected to begin next week, Meinen said. Those places also were damaged by the floods, and Meinen said they need to be repaired right away before the weather changes.
“There are at least three sites I have to have done before winter,” he said. “I’m not sure they would withstand another winter-spring season.”
That work also is expected to be paid for by the Federal Highway Administration.
Meinen said there will be some traffic delays on Sally Ann and Clear Creek roads as the work progresses.
